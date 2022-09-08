Prosecution in Taiwan: Films put on the Internet, cashed for illegal downloads

In Taiwan, a well-known extreme athlete with accomplices is said to have tried to cash in with a copyright trap. Charges have now been filed.

- Advertisement -

In Taiwan, prosecutors have filed charges against several men who allegedly bought film licenses and then distributed the works via bittorrent sites to get money for copyright infringement. This is reported by the local news website Focus Taiwan, adding that the company founded for this purpose has filed a total of 937 lawsuits against people who are said to have downloaded the since August 2021. The aim was to agree on monetary payments with out-of-court settlements. In 25 cases, the equivalent of over 29,000 euros is said to have come together.

Targeted copyright trap laid

- Advertisement -

The men around former ultramarathon runner Kevin Lin (林義傑) are accused of having founded a consulting firm called Truth Intellectual Property Consulting Co (真相智財顧問) to do “copyright trolling”. The company acquired the copyrights to 18 films from two companies, according to the indictment “with the express intention of enticing people to download the material”. The films later appeared on Bittorrent platforms and the company then collected the IP addresses of users who downloaded them. They were then sued, so the aim was to stop the proceedings against money payments.

According to the report, the prosecutor wants to obtain high sentences against two of the five men, including Lin. They would have played an important role in formulating the strategy for the litigation. The high number of charges overwhelmed law enforcement agencies, and legal procedures were misused for improper purposes. When the allegations first became public in early June, Lin claimed the investigation was politically motivated. He had criticized the island nation’s authorities for dealing with Covid-19. The allegations against him are reminiscent of a similar case in the United States, where a man was sentenced to 14 years in prison for fraudulent warnings.



(mho)

