Promotion! SNK games are up to 80% off on Steam

Japanese game distributor SNK has several titles on sale in the store online for PC games Steam. Offers will be available until next February 16th for those interested.
The latest release of The King of Fighters series is 75% off on the platform, while other franchises, such as Metal Slug, for example, offer up to 75% off at the time of purchase for PC gamers.
Check out some of the offers below. SNK on Steam:
- The King of Fighters XV – from R$157.99 to R$39.49 (-75%);
- The King Of Fighters XIII Steam Edition – from R$36.99 to R$9.24 (-75%);
- The King of Fighters 2002: Unlimited Match – from R$27.99 to R$5.59 (-80%);
- NeoGeo Pocket Color Selection Vol.2 – from R$99.99 to R$74.99 (-25%);
- The Last Blade – from R$19.99 to R$9.99 (-50%);
- The Last Blade 2 – from BRL 20.69 for BRL 10.34 (-50%);
- Samurai Shodown Steam Edition – from BRL 143.55 to BRL 24.02 (-83%);
- metal slug – de BRL 15.99 for BRL 3.99 (-75%);
- Metal Slug 2 – by BRL 13.99 for BRL 6.99 (-50%);
- Metal Slug 3 – by BRL 29.99 for BRL 7.49 (-75%);
You can check out all SNK game promotions this page.
SNK has been in the industry for over 40 years. Many of the franchises listed in this sale have withstood the test of time and their respective technical limitations, with many becoming definitions of the genres they pioneered.
Steam usually does special actions with distributors that offer their games on the platform. These campaigns are usually a good opportunity for PC gamers to buy games at much lower prices.
And you, will you take advantage of the offers? Tell us in the comments down below!