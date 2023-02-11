Promotion! SNK games are up to 80% off on Steam

Japanese game distributor SNK has several titles on sale in the store online for PC games Steam. Offers will be available until next February 16th for those interested. The latest release of The King of Fighters series is 75% off on the platform, while other franchises, such as Metal Slug, for example, offer up to 75% off at the time of purchase for PC gamers.





Check out some of the offers below. SNK on Steam: The King of Fighters XV – from R$157.99 to R$39.49 (-75%);

The King Of Fighters XIII Steam Edition – from R$36.99 to R$9.24 (-75% );

The King of Fighters 2002: Unlimited Match – from R$27.99 to R$5.59 (-80%);

NeoGeo Pocket Color Selection Vol.2 – from R$99.99 to R$74.99 (-25%);

The Last Blade – from R$19.99 to R$9.99 (-50%);

The Last Blade 2 – from BRL 20.69 for BRL 10.34 ( -50% );

metal slug – de BRL 15.99 for BRL 3.99 (-75%);

Metal Slug 3 – by BRL 29.99 for BRL 7.49 (-75%); You can check out all SNK game promotions this page.