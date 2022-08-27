Promotion: Avell offers up to 20% discount on gaming notebooks with Intel processors

announced on Thursday (25) its participation in the Gamer Days festival, a campaign by the hardware manufacturer that offers attractive promotions on devices from partner companies. During a period of ten days, several of its notebook models will be available on offer with s of up to 20%. Several models of gaming laptops are being promoted by the Europeian brand, including the Storm Two and the HYB and MOB series. They all leave the factory with 12th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards ranging from the GeForce RTX 3050 to the “near-top-of-the-line” GeForce RTX 3080 Ti.

Avell Storm Two

(Image: Disclosure/Avell)

Storm Two is 20% off its version equipped with Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 and 500GB of M.2 SSD storage. Its 17-inch screen is highlighted by delivering 165 Hz refresh rate and 100% coverage of the sRGB color gamut. the model is available for prices from R$ 9,999.90.

Avell A70 HYB

HYB A70 is available with discounts of up to BRL 1,400 (Image: Disclosure/Avell)

For those looking for more affordable models, but without sacrificing performance, the A70 HYB offers a 144 Hz display with 1,000:1 contrast and peak brightness at 250 nits. Here we have the GeForce RTX 3050 with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM working alongside the Intel Core i7-12700H and base option of 8GB of 3200MHz DDR4 RAM.

The models are available for prices starting from R$ 6,699.60 for the version without pre-installed operating system and range up to R$ 8,415.90 for the most advanced version with Windows 11, 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB M.2 SSD with a speed of up to 2,000 MB/s. You can also customize your model with up to 2TB SSD and 64GB RAM.

Avell C65 HYB

The manufacturer's flagships are in the C65 HYB family. Its specifications include DDR5 RAM, a 17.3-inch screen with a refresh rate of 240 Hz, peak brightness at 300 nits and Quad HD resolution (2,650 x 1,440 pixels). Also equipped with the Intel Core i7-12700H — top of the line "H" series — gaming notebooks in this series deliver the highest graphics performance in a notebook thanks to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or RTX 3080 Ti 16GB. The brand offers the C65 HYB with GeForce RTX 3080 with discounts of up to R$ 1,000, for prices from BRL 21,799.80. The version equipped with GeForce RTX 3080 Ti starts at R$ 24,699.60. All promotions are valid until the 4th of September, so be sure to visit the official Avell store. Also check out the promotions below.

