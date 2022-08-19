HomeTech GiantsApplePromotion! Amazon offers three months of Kindle Unlimited for less than...

Promotion! Amazon offers three months of Kindle Unlimited for less than R$2

Published on

By Abraham
Promotion! Amazon offers three months of Kindle Unlimited for less than R$2
One of the oldest and most popular services offered by amazon is Kindle Unlimited, a platform that offers users a series of free books for a monthly fee. Now, the retailer has started a promotion to customers.

The company will deliver a three-month subscription for a single price of R$ 1.99. The initiative is valid for both new and old customers. After the promotional period, the monthly fee goes to R$ 19.90.

Kindle Unlimited offers thousands of eBooks for you to read at any time, both on your Kindle device and in the dedicated mobile app and desktop version.

Available works include national and international titles by renowned authors such as Napoleon Hill, Austin Kleon, Nicholas Boothman, Joel Moraes, Zamiátin, Tahereh Mafi, HP Lovecraft and Monja Coen.

How to enjoy?

What is the Samsung Free app about and everything you can do from there

To take advantage of the promotion, you must go to the dedicated page of the service on the Amazon website and choose the option of the offer, with three months for R$ 1.99. Access can be made through this link.

So, did you like the news for Kindle Unlimited? Have you had the service before? Tell us what you think!

