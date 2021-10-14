Prolonged COVID: More than half of survivors will have symptoms for at least 6 months

Almost 2 years after the arrival of the coronavirus, there is a lot of information that, despite the adversities, has been collected. Thanks to this, we have not only managed to understand the complexity of the disease in a broader way. We now know that some survivors may experience symptoms even after their recovery, a condition known as prolonged COVID-19, and a new study offers more details on this.

According to the findings, more than half of the 236 million people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 worldwide since December 2019 would go on to experience subsequent symptoms. These could be kept for up to six months after you recover.

A global study to explore the prevalence of COVID sequelae

Several studies have evaluated the health of COVID-19 survivors after their recovery and have revealed subsequent symptoms. The most common seem to be tiredness, shortness of breath, chest pain, joint pain, loss of taste and smell.

In this new work, the Yale University researchers decided to explore more broadly the health consequences of the coronavirus, both in the short and long term. To this end, they examined 57 studies conducted around the world involving 250,351 unvaccinated adults and children who suffered from the disease between 2019 and March 2021. The average age was 54 years, mostly men. 79% of the total were hospitalized.

The researchers examined the patients’ health over three intervals of one month (short term), two to five months (medium term), and six months onward (long term). And based on its results, both adults and children can experience a variety of health problems for six months or more after their recovery.

More than half of COVID survivors will experience long-term symptoms

Overall, one in two survivors experienced prolonged COVID symptoms. These sequelae affected the general well-being of the patient, his mobility or his organ systems.

More than half of them reported weight loss, fatigue, fever, or pain; about one in five survivors experienced a decrease in mobility after infection.

Pulmonary abnormalities were also frequent; six out of 10 survivors had abnormal chest images; a quarter were still short of breath after recovering. The most frequent cardiovascular problems were chest pain and palpitations.

Although little has been said about it, digestive problems are also among the consequences of COVID-19. Stomach pain, poor appetite, diarrhea, and vomiting are the most common symptoms. Similarly, nearly one in five patients experienced hair loss or rashes.

The mind also showed signs of prolonged COVID-19. Nearly one in four survivors experienced difficulty concentrating after their recovery, and one in three was diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorders.

Prolonged COVID-19: a burden of ill health to address in the near future

“These findings confirm what many health care workers and survivors of COVID-19 have been claiming, namely that the adverse health effects of COVID-19 may persist,” says co-principal investigator Vernon Chinchilli, president of the Department of Public Health Sciences at Penn State University.

Researchers agree that the burden of ill health for survivors with prolonged COVID-19 is overwhelming. These data, which are considered robust enough to include diverse populations, should serve as an incentive for the authorities.

As the pandemic is brought under control, healthcare organizations and public health professionals and governments will need to prepare to address a wide variety of associated psychological and physical symptoms.

Although there are vaccines and more options to treat patients, the reality is that the battle is still far from over. Vaccination could prevent a greater burden in the future; therefore it is essential.

