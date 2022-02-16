Project seeks to convert power plants to geothermal

Quaise Energy, a startup based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, has made public its intentions to challenge the paradigm with which conventional power plants generate electricity today.

From the company they have developed a new type of drilling technology that, according to what they themselves point out, will allow practically any power plant to become geothermal as a fuel source.

Transform the electricity generating industry into sustainable projects

Quaise’s proposed new technology uses a gyrotron-powered drilling rig, which in the process vaporizes a borehole, emitting millimeter-sized waves of energy from the tip of a drill bit. Quaise engineers have worked on developing and perfecting this technology for the past decade.

The energy waves pulverize the rock as the hole is dug, allowing it to dig much deeper than conventional drills. Energy waves, in particular, are generated on the surface, their frequency is close to that used by microwaves.

Once the hole is dug, the water can be pumped into its depths, where the Earth’s heat will turn it into steam that comes back out of the hole as a geyser. Additionally, the well can be used indefinitely to produce electricity using a geothermal energy source, making it cheaper to produce electricity than conventional methods.

Quaise’s team notes that the depth needed to drill for any given site will vary due to its unique geology, but they add that drilling to depths of about 20 kilometers would be sufficient for most sites. At such depths, they further point out, the ground temperature would be about 370 degrees Celsius, more than hot enough to create the amount of steam needed to drive a turbine.

Those behind the development of this initiative also point out that most coal or fuel oil power plants burn their energy source to create steam to drive a turbine. They therefore suggest that if a well could be dug on-site at an existing plant, it would be a simple matter to replace the source of the steam and in doing so stop spewing carbon dioxide into the air.