Tech News

Project seeks to convert power plants to geothermal

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Quaise Energy, a startup based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, has made public its intentions to challenge the paradigm with which conventional power plants generate electricity today.

From the company they have developed a new type of drilling technology that, according to what they themselves point out, will allow practically any power plant to become geothermal as a fuel source.

Read:

The new ‘avatars’ arrive on Facebook in comments, Stories and Messenger

Transform the electricity generating industry into sustainable projects

Quaise’s proposed new technology uses a gyrotron-powered drilling rig, which in the process vaporizes a borehole, emitting millimeter-sized waves of energy from the tip of a drill bit. Quaise engineers have worked on developing and perfecting this technology for the past decade.

The energy waves pulverize the rock as the hole is dug, allowing it to dig much deeper than conventional drills. Energy waves, in particular, are generated on the surface, their frequency is close to that used by microwaves.

Once the hole is dug, the water can be pumped into its depths, where the Earth’s heat will turn it into steam that comes back out of the hole as a geyser. Additionally, the well can be used indefinitely to produce electricity using a geothermal energy source, making it cheaper to produce electricity than conventional methods.

Quaise’s team notes that the depth needed to drill for any given site will vary due to its unique geology, but they add that drilling to depths of about 20 kilometers would be sufficient for most sites. At such depths, they further point out, the ground temperature would be about 370 degrees Celsius, more than hot enough to create the amount of steam needed to drive a turbine.

Read:

Microsoft pauses Windows 10 previews at the gates of the new Windows event

Those behind the development of this initiative also point out that most coal or fuel oil power plants burn their energy source to create steam to drive a turbine. They therefore suggest that if a well could be dug on-site at an existing plant, it would be a simple matter to replace the source of the steam and in doing so stop spewing carbon dioxide into the air.

Previous articleHow to try Chrome OS on an old laptop without erasing Windows, with Chrome OS Flex
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

Project seeks to convert power plants to geothermal

Quaise Energy, a startup based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, has made public its intentions to challenge the paradigm with...
Android

How to try Chrome OS on an old laptop without erasing Windows, with Chrome OS Flex

Google has just surprised us with Chrome OS Flex, an easy way to bring old laptops...
Android

This is Google’s new operating system for old Macs and PCs

Google wants to take Chrome OS beyond the current proposal with a new version that promises to give...
iphone

Night photography test: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra / S22+ vs. iPhone 13 Pro vs. Pixel 6 vs. Huawei P50 Pro

One of the main differences that we find between high-end smartphones and more affordable ones is the quality...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.