Project management: OpenProject 12.2 with Nextcloud file management

Open-source tool extends integration and notifies of schedule changes.

The open source project management software OpenProject has been released in Release 12.2: File management with Nextcloud is now integrated into the project management. In addition, this version brings improvements in project planning and operation.

Previously, OpenProject was already integrated into the Nextcloud dashboard and search, but now Nextcloud files and folders can also be linked to work packages in OpenProject and displayed. To do this, users can access their Nextcloud environment from OpenProject in order to add the link to the work package from there. As a result, the linked Nextcloud files in OpenProject can now be found directly in the respective work package. They appear along with the local files attached to a work package under the OpenProject Files tab.

Users can use secondary actions to open or download the files directly, view the associated folder in Nextcloud, or remove the link. In Nextcloud, too, an OpenProject tab appears in the detailed view of a file, in which users can search for work packages to link to. In one of the next versions, users should be able to link files directly from OpenProject with Nextcloud and also entire project folders.

Notifications about the consequences of schedule changes

OpenProject has now also added notifications about how schedule changes in one work package affect other packages. They contain both critical information that has a major impact on a project’s schedule and helpful but less critical information. OpenProject 12.2 also gives admins the ability to grant other users permissions to log time. The manufacturer provides further details on the new release in a press release and in detail on Github.

OpenProject 12.2 provides free test instances for the OpenProject Enterprise Cloud. Alternatively, OpenProject can also be operated in your own infrastructure. A 14-day free trial token exists in the community installation for upgrading from a community to the enterprise version. OpenProject can be migrated to version 12.2 via the package or Docker installation.

The last update 12.1.0 brought a team planning module for enterprise customers. OpenProject is considered an alternative to the widespread tool Jira.



