Project Artemis with Scarlett Johansson: at NASA for the filming of the film Apple TV+

Apple TV+ will make a movie titled Project Artemiswhose filming is currently underway at Kennedy Space Center of NASA. There is talk of a cast of absolute thickness, which will see the presence of Scarlett Johansson in the role of the protagonist, flanked by important names such as that of Channing Tatum.

Since its announcement the film has undergone many changes, both among the cast and among the executives. Starting with the director, a role originally intended to be covered by Jason Bateman, who left the film in favor of Greg Berlanti, who took over to resolve the irreconcilable creative disputes. Chris Evans, who was supposed to star opposite Johansson, was also later replaced by Channing Tatum. We also know that the cast also includes Jim Rash, Ray Romano and Woody Harrelson.

For now the plot of the film is jealously guarded, but as anticipated we know that will be set in the 60sduring the birth of aerospace technologies as we understand them today, but some suggestions are provided to us by requests in the casting phase, where figures capable of interpreting secret service agents and NASA employees were requested, therefore it is probable that everything will be focused on the silent clash between the USSR and the United States in demonstrating their dominance in the race to conquer space.