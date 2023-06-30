Program of the federal government for cheaper air tickets will have its own application

- Advertisement -

The Fly Europe Program, which provides for the sale of airline tickets for up to R$ 200, will have its own application for the consumer to register and have access to the benefit. The information was released by Minister of Ports and Airports, Márcio França. In In an interview with Voz do Brasil, last Tuesday (27), França highlighted that the program should start in August and beneficiaries will need to meet certain requirements to be able to buy up to four tickets at R$ 200 per year.

Passengers who do not traveled by plane in the last 12 months must download a federal government application and register their CPFs. After that, just choose the route to be taken and the mechanism will offer the options for dates and flights. "It's R$ 200 for the one way and R$ 200 for the return. You can only buy four tickets and travel with your husband, son, anyone you want", explained Márcio França.

