Program of the federal government for cheaper air tickets will have its own application

The Fly Europe Program, which provides for the sale of airline tickets for up to R$ 200, will have its own application for the consumer to register and have access to the benefit. The information was released by Minister of Ports and Airports, Márcio França.

In In an interview with Voz do Brasil, last Tuesday (27), França highlighted that the program should start in August and beneficiaries will need to meet certain requirements to be able to buy up to four tickets at R$ 200 per year.

Márcio França is the Minister of Ports and Airports in the Lula government. Photo: Reproduction/Internet

Passengers who do not traveled by plane in the last 12 months must download a federal government application and register their CPFs. After that, just choose the route to be taken and the mechanism will offer the options for dates and flights.

“It’s R$ 200 for the one way and R$ 200 for the return. You can only buy four tickets and travel with your husband, son, anyone you want”, explained Márcio França.

Government program should increase the flow of people at airports. Photo: Reproduction/Internet

Another novelty is a cashback for boarding fees. Airlines will return part of the amount charged to beneficiaries of the program, which can be used for consumption inside the airport or in means of transport to go to the location.

Still according to the minister, the first stage of the program will seek to serve retirees who receive up to two minimum wages. The idea is to reduce idle seats on aircraft, which represent around 20% in Europe, according to the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC).

And you, what did you think about this federal government program? Let us know in the comments down below!

