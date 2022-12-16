Profile that monitored Elon Musk’s flights and other accounts are banned for ‘physical security risk’

Known for monitoring the takeoffs and few of Elon Musk, the profile @ElonJet received in February this year an offer of US$ 5 thousand, about R$ 26.5 thousand in direct conversion, to be deactivated by the owner Jack Sweeney, 19, and stop disclosing the route of the billionaire’s jet to more than 550 thousand followers; the proposal, however, was turned down. In November of this year, the businessman published a tweet in which he says “My commitment to freedom of expression even extends to not banning the account that follows my plane, even if this is a direct risk to personal safety”, referring directly to the profile managed by Sweeney and others.

However, recently the 19-year-old had his profile banned from Twitter just a few weeks after Musk fully took control of the social network. According to the owner of the social network, any account that is used to disclose data about the location of people will be suspended from the platform for being a violation of physical security. - Advertisement - The decision comes after one of the businessman’s children was followed last night, Wednesday (14), by an individual who thought he was chasing Elon Musk. At the time, the stalker blocked the street where Lil X’s vehicle was traveling and then climbed on the hood of the car to intimidate the driver.





In addition to having announced the suspension of accounts that stalk people, the CEO of Twitter also reveals that he has initiated a lawsuit against Jack Sweeney and other organizations that “supported harm to my family [de Musk]”. Evidently, this action goes against what was said by the billionaire just over a month ago.

musk posts

Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info. Posting someone locations traveled to on a slightly delayed basis isn’t a safety problem, so it’s ok. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2022

Last night, car carrying lil X in LA was followed by crazy stalker (thinking it was me), who later blocked car from moving & climbed onto hood. Legal action is being taken against Sweeney & organizations who supported harm to my family. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2022

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}# price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.storeImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.storeImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

