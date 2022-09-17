Professional programming in Python: early bird final sprint of the online conference

enterPy 2022 on October 25 offers deep dives on the complete development process. bird tickets are available until September 27th.

Under the motto “ Programming in Python”, the enterPy 2022 conference is aimed specifically at professionals who are already using Python productively in companies and want to further deepen their knowledge of the programming language. That from voonze developer, iX and the dpunkt.verlag The online event held on October 25 sheds light on various aspects of the programming language – from the features and specific characteristics to the details for specific applications. Interested parties can still register for the discounted early bird price until September 27th.

Gain deeper insights into Python

The program of the Python in Business, Web and DevOps conference includes two tracks with numerous deep dives that focus on the complete development process from the first line of code through testing to productive use. With their lectures, experienced Python experts want to help developers take their use of the programming language to a new level. For example, when it comes to exploring areas of application for pattern matching, which has been available since Python 3.10, finding suitable tools for dependency management, or testing web apps for their resilience using chaos engineering tools.

Highlights from the program on October 25:

Pattern matching: sounding out fields of application

Dependency Management: Use the right tools

Web Apps: Django meets Flutter

Office Automation with Python

Chaos Engineering: Testing web applications

pytest workshop on October 28th

After the online conference, interested parties will have the opportunity to take a closer look at the pytest framework, an essential tool for automated code testing, in a workshop. Florian Bruhin, co-developer and maintainer of pytest, uses numerous exercises to introduce how to use the test framework. The workshop is suitable for beginners as well as for users who want to deepen their knowledge of best practices or learn how to develop their own plugins for pytest.

Secure the early bird discount by September 27th

Tickets for the EnterPy Deep Dives on October 25th are still available until September 27th at the early bird price of 229 euros – the regular ticket later costs 279 euros (all prices plus 19% VAT). In addition, groups of three or more participants receive a discount. Pupils, students and university members can also benefit from a special discount on request.

If you want to stay up to date about the conference, you can register for the newsletter on the enterPy website or contact the organizers follow on twitter.