Production of 6 million iPhones expected to be affected by protests from Foxconn employees

Foxconn became the center of protests by workers who took a stand against lockdowns in factories, which were locked due to a new wave of coronavirus contamination. The pause in production could generate a huge loss for everyone, more precisely 6 million iPhones for Apple, according to Bloomberg.

The Foxconn protests are centered on the factory located in Zhengzhou, where protesters claim that the lockdowns it is not intended to prevent contamination by the virus, but rather to force them to produce more, making them stay in the factories for a while.

Watch a video where the police clash with Foxconn workers: