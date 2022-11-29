Production of 6 million iPhones expected to be affected by protests from Foxconn employees

Foxconn became the center of protests by workers who took a stand against lockdowns in factories, which were locked due to a new wave of coronavirus contamination. The pause in production could generate a huge loss for everyone, more precisely 6 million iPhones for Apple, according to Bloomberg.
The Foxconn protests are centered on the factory located in Zhengzhou, where protesters claim that the lockdowns it is not intended to prevent contamination by the virus, but rather to force them to produce more, making them stay in the factories for a while.
Watch a video where the police clash with Foxconn workers:
Chinese police flee from workers at #Zhengzhou #iPhone factory.
The news agency claims that the production of 6 million iPhones could be compromised if the strikes continue, which could cause shortages of iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max in various regions of the world, as Foxconn is one of the biggest suppliers of the Apple.
Recently Foxconn apologized to its employees for the conflicts involving the police and promised higher wages and bonuses for those who worked during the lockdownbut until now the strikes continue, as the workers claim that the company has not fulfilled its promises.