Producing TikTok videos – a guide for beginners

is now one of the largest social media platforms. Read here what you should know about the app and creating TikToks.

With over a billion users worldwide, TikTok is now one of the largest social media platforms of all and is slowly overtaking established competitors such as YouTube and Instagram, especially among young people and young adults. In the following, we explain what you should consider if you want to become active on TikTok yourself. In doing so, we partly rely on our own experiences with the successful voonze online TikTok account “tipps+tricks”on which we mainly present instructions and tips for everything to do with smartphones.

What makes TikTok different from other platforms?

When you first take a look at the TikTok app, it quickly becomes clear that it is built and works differently than other platforms like Facebook, YouTube and Instagram. The heart of the app is the so-called For-You-Page, on which an endless stream of videos is played. With a swipe up you jump to the next video. The algorithm determines which content ends up on your for-you page. This TikTok algorithm has the reputation of finding out the preferences of its users much faster and more accurately and only showing them videos that really interest them – and that they keep in the app for as long as possible. The algorithm is based on your comments and likes. In addition, the artificial intelligence knows which type of videos you watch longer or quickly wipe away and draws consequences for the content that is displayed to you in the future.

In addition to the structure of the app and the particularly effective algorithm, one of the biggest differences is probably the way the videos are made. High gloss is not absolutely necessary for TikTok, but it is more important for YouTube or Instagram. TikToks are often particularly well received when they appear authentic. Perfect light, perfect camera work and HD quality are not decisive for a video to be successful. Of course, complex productions, as known from YouTube, also work on TikTok – the quality is just not decisive, unlike on YouTube. TikTok’s focus is clearly on content that either entertains or informs. The best proof of this: The most successful video of our tipps+tricks channel with 1.6 million views was recorded with an incorrect camera setting, which is why it comes across as particularly shaky and grainy. The inferior quality has not detracted from the success.

What Kind of Videos Work on TikTok?

TikTok has everything you can imagine: dance videos, challenges, comedy, acting, lip sync, fail videos, cooking videos, how-tos, life hacks, lifestyle, beauty, singing, information, Q&As – and all with a wide variety of topics. Accounts that focus on one genre are usually particularly successful. So before creating your own channel, think about which subject area you want to serve with which type of videos. There are virtually no limits to your imagination.

How should a TikTok video be structured?

The most important thing to remember when building your TikTok is to get started. If you don’t convert viewers to your video within the first few seconds, just swipe them on to the next one. You have to convince directly by building the For-You-Page, which offers endless content. You need to give users a reason to stick with your video of all places. So get to the point right at the beginning. What is your video about? What can viewers expect? That must be apparent almost immediately. Either you convince with an entertaining introduction or by arousing interest in the further video.

The TikTok algorithm also works in such a way that videos are rewarded with recognition value and a recurring structure. So if you want to build a channel with a lot of followers that gets a lot of views consistently, you should stick to a topic and structure the videos similarly.

If you are only interested in isolated viral videos, a recurring structure of the videos is not so important. However, you may not be able to generate as many followers with this strategy. You get followers if viewers continue to expect interesting videos from you in the future.

How much information can I put in a TikTok video?

The preparation of the content is more important than the amount of information. If information is accurate and concise, a lot of information can be packed into a short TikTok video. With tipps+tricks, however, we have decided to always show a single for each TikTok. But there are also accounts that show several quick tips in a row – this also works. channels such as daily News or Mr. Lawyer present complex topics in such a way that the viewers can absorb and process the most important information well, despite the shortness of the videos. But don’t overdo it. TikTok is still an entertainment platform. If the content of a video is too complicated or the torrent of information is overwhelming, users will probably quickly swipe to the next video.

Also, keep in mind that short videos tend to be successful. Although TikTok now allows videos up to 10 minutes long, viewers are rarely attentive for more than a minute. This may change with the introduction of the longer videos that other content allows, but at the moment users are still used to the short TikToks.

What equipment do I need?

In order to be able to produce good TikTok videos, all you really need is a smartphone. The modern devices are capable of delivering videos in HD quality. The sound that new smartphones record is also completely sufficient for getting started. If you want to produce slightly higher quality TikToks, a clip-on microphone is recommended. If you can’t find a place with enough light, you should also consider purchasing a ring light or soft boxes. Normally, however, when shooting in daylight, the natural lighting is sufficient for sufficiently good pictures. If you’re shooting the videos alone, consider getting a tripod so you don’t have to film yourself in shaky selfie mode. If you can film a second person, this can also be done without a tripod, as the built-in image stabilizers in the smartphone ensure a steady picture. Experience has shown that hand-made videos are even more dynamic and authentic, which is often a sign of success with TikTok. The fact that authentic videos work on TikTok makes it a lot easier to get started, since no special technical knowledge or professional equipment is required to produce viral videos or build a channel with a large following.

At tipps+tricks we only use two iPhones for shooting – one for the sound, one for filming – and a lapel microphone. We also make sure that everything is easy to see, but we don’t have any soft boxes, ring lights or the like. Avoiding backlight is actually enough, since the smartphone cameras deliver such good pictures that everything else is only optional.

Of course, professionally shot, cut and produced videos also work on TikTok – but the content is actually more important than the presentation.

How can I cut a TikTok video on a smartphone?

In fact, TikTok offers a variety of ways to cut and edit a video directly in the app – so you don’t need additional apps or even expensive editing programs to get started. Besides trimming the video, you can also add text, stickers, and effects in the app. Also, TikTok offers thousands of sounds and songs that you can put behind your video. You can also speak voiceovers directly in the app and you can even create green screen recordings with TikTok without any problems. The TikTok editor cannot keep up with a professional editing program – the soundtrack in particular can hardly be improved there – but it is usually completely sufficient for the beginning.

If you still prefer a larger range of functions, we can recommend the following editing apps:

VN Video Editor: The free app is available for Android and iPhone and offers editing of up to five video, audio and text tracks at the same time.

LumaFusion: The functions of the app can keep up with professional editing programs for the PC – but it costs just under 40 €.

Tip: When cutting, make sure that the cuts are sharp and quick and that there are hardly any pauses in speaking. There should be a cut every 2 to 3 seconds at the latest to make the video as dynamic as possible. Alternatively, you can also work with the zoom instead of a cut. You should only slow down the editing tempo a bit for instructions so that everything remains recognizable.

Which target groups do I reach on TikTok?

The very young target groups are still in the majority on TikTok. According to Statista, in 2021 almost 67% of all TikTok users were younger than 25. But the trend shows that more and more older users are finding their way to TikTok. 25% of registered users are now between 25 and 34 years old. It is also noticeable that TikTok tends to be a more female platform with a share of almost 57%. Above all, the young users between the ages of 13 and 24 are above average female. With older users over 25, the whole thing is changing and the user base is becoming predominantly male.

We currently have 66% female viewers on our tips+tricks channel, which means we reach a different target group than our websites and other social media channels, which are male-dominated.

So, above all, TikTok can offer a chance to reach a younger and more female audience. Of course, the content must also be adapted to this target group. The right approach is just as important as a platform and target group-oriented presentation of the videos. There is a fine line between the looseness necessary for TikTok and drifting into exaggeration. If, for example, as an adult you compulsively try to imitate the slang of Generation Z, the target group will probably find this embarrassing and will punish you. Authenticity is what TikTok users appreciate and honor – but the entertainment factor must not be neglected.

What else should I consider to go viral?

In addition to the content and its preparation, you can use other tricks so that your videos are seen by as many users as possible: