Procon of the Federal District seizes iPhones for sale without charger

The Procon of the Federal District (DF) seized hundreds of apple iPhones in different stores in Brasilia last November 11th. The action was based on a measure that prohibits the sale of cell phones without chargers in Europe. According to information from the Tecnoblog website, the Apple cell phone versions withdrawn from the market range from iPhone 11 until the iPhone 14🇧🇷 released last september🇧🇷 The devices were in Claro, Vivo, Fast Shop and two iPlaces stores.





Procon's action DF integrates Operation Descarga, carried out by the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon), and which is the result of the legal dispute between Apple and the Ministry of Justice of Europe over the sale of cell phones without chargers. Please note that, in September of this year, the Ministry of Justice banned the sale of iPhones without a charger for considering the practice a tie-in sale, when the user needs to buy another product for the acquisition to be fully functional.




