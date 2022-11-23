Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
HomeTech GiantsAppleProcon of the Federal District seizes iPhones for sale without charger

Procon of the Federal District seizes iPhones for sale without charger

Tech GiantsAppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Procon of the Federal District seizes iPhones for sale without charger
- Advertisement -

The Procon of the Federal District (DF) seized hundreds of apple iPhones in different stores in Brasilia last November 11th. The action was based on a measure that prohibits the sale of cell phones without chargers in Europe.

According to information from the Tecnoblog website, the Apple cell phone versions withdrawn from the market range from iPhone 11 until the iPhone 14🇧🇷 released last september🇧🇷 The devices were in Claro, Vivo, Fast Shop and two iPlaces stores.


Procon’s action DF integrates Operation Descarga, carried out by the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon), and which is the result of the legal dispute between Apple and the Ministry of Justice of Europe over the sale of cell phones without chargers.

- Advertisement -

Please note that, in September of this year, the Ministry of Justice banned the sale of iPhones without a charger for considering the practice a tie-in sale, when the user needs to buy another product for the acquisition to be fully functional.

1669220912 791 Procon of the Federal District seizes iPhones for sale without

However, three days after the seizure, Apple filed a writ of mandamus to guarantee the sale of the products in Europe. In this way, the iPhones would be sold again until a pronouncement by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel).

In response to Tecnoblog, Apple stated that sales were following normally for all iPhones. Apple’s writ of mandamus was granted in the last Monday (21)authorizing the sale of the products.

And you, do you believe which side is right? Let us know in the comments down below!

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Microsoft

iFixit gives tips to prevent battery explosion when servicing phones, tablets and more

Whether it's teardown videos or activism for accessibility to repair, iFixit is a hugely...
5G News

Take note: this is the date you will have real 5G in almost all of Spain

From the outset, one of the main objectives was the rapid deployment of the...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.