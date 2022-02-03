Problems with your Android mobile? So you can create a bug report to report the bug

Android mobiles have many moving parts and it is inevitable that sooner or later there will be problems with the system or some applications. To correctly report bugs and errors, the most common method is create a bug report and share it with the technical service of said app or mobile.

If you’ve ever run into crashes or other app issues, it’s quite likely that the app’s developers will ask you to send them a bug report. We tell you below what are these bug reports in android, what they contain and what you can do with them.

What is an Android bug report

Bug reports are a useful resource for application developers, that they can thus have a “snapshot” of what has happened with their application on a mobile where it fails. It is often complemented by a LogCat snippet, which is something like the log of what happens on the mobile.

The LogCat includes many clues about what is wrong with a mobile, but it may not be enough to diagnose a complex error. An error report provides more information, incorporating logs, stack traces, and more diagnostic information. As a user, generally you should not pay too much attention to them or create an error report, unless at some point you want to help solve an error that happens with your mobile.

What’s in a bug report

Some of the files inside a bug report

Bug reports are basically a ZIP file with a bunch of files inside that correspond to different diagnostic information, to which the creating user can optionally attach screenshots and a description. A normal report can be around 100 MB and have around 400 files inside.

The files they are mostly TXT, so they can be opened with any text editor, although reading a bug report is a science. The reports include many records of applications running on the mobile and, although it is not usual, they could contain sensitive information. Android itself will remind you to share them only with users and apps you trust.

How to create a bug report on Android

There are several ways to create a bug report on Android, though all of them will require you to turn on developer options. It is precisely there where you will find the button to create a report, by pressing Report a bug. Then you must choose whether you want it to be a interactive report or a Full report.

The main difference is that the interactive report will allow you to add a screenshot and descriptive text, if you tap on the notification that is displayed during the creation process. The full report takes longer to create and doesn’t show a notification while it’s being created, so you can’t add more details or screenshots to it.

When the reports are ready, tapping on their notification will open the Android share menu, from where you can send it to any application that supports sending ZIP files. If you’re reporting a bug, you’ll most often be asked to email it, but it could also be via Telegram or similar apps.