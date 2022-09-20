Problems with the iPhone 14 Pro camera on Instagram, Snapchat or TikTok? You’re not alone

- Advertisement -

Of the four iphone-14-pro-max-lg-tries-again-with-the-production-of-displays/">iPhone 14 models that Apple has launched this month, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the ones that present the most changes compared to their predecessors.

In addition to the nifty Dynamic Island, both Pro models come with improved 48MP main s, along with ultra-wide and telephoto cameras.

However, rIt turns out that some third-party apps don’t work well with the new cameras.

According to some iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max users, the camera unit shakes in third-party apps like Snapchat, , Tiktok, making it virtually impossible to take sharp photos. Also, some users report hearing mechanical noises coming from the camera housing.

We have been able to see videos of the problem on Twitter and YouTube, where you can see how the rear camera shakes during use in third-party applications.

Interestingly, iPhone 14 Pro rear camera issues do not affect Apple’s official camera app and are only apparent on third-party apps like Instagram. Based on this, it’s quite likely a software bug that could be fixed with an update. However, it does not affect all units.



