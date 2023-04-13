Problems with Apple Carplay? iOS 16.4.1 could be to blame

5G News
HomeTech NewsMobileProblems with Apple Carplay? iOS 16.4.1 could be to blame

Mobile
apple carplay en mercedes clase c teknofilo.jpg
The most recent iOS update seems to be to blame for some connectivity issues with vehicles through Carplay. The update doesn’t make any changes to CarPlay, so in theory it shouldn’t affect the in-car experience.

Many users claim that your cars no longer detect iPhone after installing iOS 16.4.1, It doesn’t seem to be a general problem though.

In some cases, it is possible to fix this problem by resetting the connection from scratch. In other words, you have to delete existing CarPlay settings and vehicle profile in Settings > General > CarPlay.

When you reset CarPlay and delete the vehicle profile on your phone, you’ll need to set up the experience again. This usually doesn’t take more than a couple of minutes, so it’s not a serious problem either.

If your CarPlay connection also created a profile in your vehicle, delete that one as well. It is the only way to make the two devices (the car and the iPhone) completely forget about each other.

They put a Linux PC inside the casing of a Nokia 1680

Some users claim that iOS 14.5 beta fixes the issue. iOS 14.5 is the next big update planned for iPhones, coming next month.


