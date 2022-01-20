Problems using WhatsApp? Soon you will receive real-time support again

WhatsApp is one of those applications that few users remember that can cause failures and suddenly stop working, although there is no server crash like the one that took place last year 2021. The reasons are varied and can range from errors in the smartphone even incompatibility with certain models that have already obsolete operating systems.

Until relatively recently, WhatsApp had its own communication channel within the application, where we could go in an emergency. But surprisingly it disappeared and it was no longer possible to engage in quick conversations to find the source of a problem. The good news is that beta versions of the apps messengers have returned that communication channel again, which seems to be restored definitively? for the next dates.

Contact again with WhatsApp

With that section of WhatsApp disappeared in the releases WABetAInfo colleagues have found in the iPhone beta (there is also evidence that it has reached Android, but there is no visual evidence, at the moment) a curious return of that contact channel so that any user with problems or doubts go to receive answers. As you can see in the screenshots that you have just below, you will not only have the opportunity to open a new chat but also send an email that, the truth, is always more cumbersome.







Support section in WhatsApp. WABetaInfo

WhatsApp support channels are different from any other because they have a check green that indicates that it is verified and that contact is who they say they are, because it is not the first time that ruthless people with the intention of scamming us pose as members of the application to try to get personal data with which they later create problems for us. So if you see a chat that contacts you with that characteristic icon of the apps, you should reject it and report the problem immediately.

The official WhatsApp chat for support It is very possible that you ask us for some specific information on the use of the apps as well as characteristics of smartphone, such as the operating system version and model, mobile connectivity (3G, 4G, 5G, etc.) in case there are known incompatibilities that make it impossible for it to continue working correctly. At the moment, this function does not appear in the final versions and it is certain that we will have to wait a few weeks until it is updated, so it is time to resort to email in case of urgent problems.