Problems recording sound in Instagram Stories with iOS 15

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The latest update of the operating system for Apple mobile devices is causing a peculiar problem to some of the users who have installed iOS 15 on their devices. This is the absence of sound in the recording of the videos that are published in the Stories when the iPhone has the silent mode activated.

Until an update of iOS 15 appears that solves the problem, it will be necessary to deactivate the Silent Mode to record Stories on an iPhone

It is a bug that will undoubtedly be solved soon but, for the moment, it may affect those who have not noticed this circumstance and publish the videos recorded in this way, which when played they will only offer silence to the followers.

In fact, this circumstance even affects the videos that are already in the recording process if, while it is being carried out, the side button of the iPhone is activated, which activates the silent mode of the device. From the moment the Stories video is pressed, the soundtrack will be lost. An error since the activation of said mode should only affect system sounds, but not to the running app, especially if it involves sound recording.

This problem would be especially detrimental for cases of users who take advantage of one of the possibilities offered by Instagram, such as recording Stories only with sound, without images.

During the distribution of the public beta of iOS 15 there were already users who detected this circumstance but the problem does not seem to have been solved in the definitive version of Apple’s operating system that has been made available to the owners of their mobile devices this week .

From Facebook (owner of Instagram) it has become aware of this eventuality and has issued a statement in which it declares to be working on develop a patch for Instagram capable of solving the problem, while it is expected that an update of iOS 15 will also solve it, although a deadline has not been provided for its possible availability.

.