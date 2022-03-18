Problems on Facebook for placing fraudulent ads about cryptocurrencies

Surely all of you have ever come across ads that spread scams. Sometimes they are images of famous people recommending making some type of investment, in others they are promises of benefits based on false data… they are very typical, generally created by unscrupulous advertising platforms, or with problems when it comes to filtering the content. before posting it.

The fact is that the advertising giants are not free from these problems. On both Facebook and Google it is possible to see such ads from time to time, as it can take a long time for these companies to realize that they are allowing a scam to use their tool to reach millions of victims.

Now it is Facebook that is paying to allow that, and it has been in Australia.

They announced that they are suing Facebook owner Meta over fraudulent advertisements for cryptocurrency schemes, with celebrities allegedly endorsing the actions.

The lawsuit comes from Australia’s consumer protection commission, which has already entered the Federal Court against Meta for “false conduct” in breach of securities or consumer laws.

He accuses of not making sufficient efforts to stop fraudulent cryptocurrency ads or schemes to earn money, and claim that they have already been alerted by celebrities who were used by advertisements of this type.

We have here two different problems. On the one hand, the use without permission of a famous person to divulge something, putting words in his mouth to generate trust (they have already done this with the former Prime Minister of New South Wales, Mike Baird, and the businessman Dick Smith). On the other hand we have the announcement of pyramid schemes that can ruin the lives of many people.

Meta has promised to defend itself, stating that they want to stop fraudulent ads by using technology to both detect and block them, since it is not possible to do this manually.

Among the cases of victims of this type of campaign, they have commented on the case of a consumer who had lost more than 480,000 dollars with those promises of investment in products of dubious reputation.