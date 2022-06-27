Problems in the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chip: your SSD is very slow

- Advertisement -

Not long ago Apple announced the arrival of new laptops in its range macbook pro. These have as their main and innovative feature the inclusion of a self-made M2 ​​processor. This ensures higher performance than the previous generation, but it is not the only element on which this depends. An example is storage disks, and here significant problems have been detected.

The affected model is the one that includes a 256 GB component, which is the basic option among all the MacBook Pros that have been announced. In other words, we are talking about the cheapest equipment, and what happens is that there is a very considerable drop in performance when compared to the disks that exist in laptops of the same range, but that have an Apple M1 processor. Bad news, there is no doubt, and that can decisively affect users when deciding to change their laptop or not.

A significant performance drop in the MacBook Pro

According to the tests that have been carried out, in which the synthetic test application called Disk Speed ​​has been used (which is widely used when analyzing computers), speed drops that reach 50% in the case of reading and 30% in the case of writing. Therefore, we are talking about a very important reduction and that, for sure, has a great impact on the capacity of the computer… The reason is that this is essential to achieve the performance of a laptop -because it is in charge of sending and saving information with which the processor works.

An example of the marks obtained in the source of the information is that the model with the M1 chip of the MacBook Pro reaches 2,900 MB/s while the equipment that includes the newest Apple chip remains at a mere 1,446 MB/s. yes The truth is that the decrease is remarkable, and it may be due to the fact that the team of the previous generation uses a pair of 128 GB NAND storage devices, while the new model has only one. Therefore, working in parallel proves, again, to be much more efficient.

Some things that are curious

The first is that the aforementioned only affects the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chip with a capacity of 256 GB. That is to say, that the equipment that has a higher storage don’t have these problems and internal drive speeds are as expected and no slower than the previous generation. Therefore, the improvement of using the new Apple processor is fully exploited, which is what it is all about. Of course, if you want to get this model, you will have to make a higher investment.

Consequently, you should keep in mind what we are saying if you are thinking of making the leap to the new generation of Apple MacBook pros, since you can take an unpleasant surprise when using the usual software because the model with 256 GB has an SSD that does not offer the performance it should.

