Problems getting into Google? It wasn’t down, it was Malwarebytes

It happened yesterday. In the evening in Spain; or in the morning, if you live on the west coast of the United States, which seems to be where the incident has been most noticed and reported. What incident? Not being able to enter any of the services of , the Internet giant. And since it is not something that usually happens often, the alarms went off quickly: had Google gone down?

the answer is no, as confirmed yesterday by many users who were being affected by the problem. Because not being able to enter any of the Google services can be a mere anecdote, or a whole problem, when what you are trying to do is communicate or work. As an example, a button that, as I say, is not something that usually happens, fortunately for those who depend on being online with Google.

According to 9to5Google, the first thing many did was ask and the second, take a look at DownDetector, where it was reported that both the main Google domain (google.com) and Google Search were inaccessible to many users. But not for others, who in the same circumstances – that is, on the same site – used Google services with total normality. It was fault.

We are aware of a temporary issue with the web filtering component of our product that may be blocking certain domains, including https://t.co/LnURsrOUW1. We are actively working on a fix and will update Twitter as soon as we have more information. — Malwarebytes (@Malwarebytes) September 21, 2022

As they explained from the Malwarebytes account on Twitter, everything was due to “a temporary issue with web filtering component of our product that may be blocking certain domains, including google.com.” Then they said they were working to solve it and as a temporary measure they recommended disabling the antivirus web protection. An hour later they declared the decision resolved, which by that time had taken a few hours.

Let this anecdote serve you to learn a lesson: sometimes things are not what they seem… and if you cannot access some well-known service, but your neighbor can, the problem is yours, obviously. Of course There could be many reasons why something like this happens.: the network, the system, the browser… and the antivirus, as is the case. Just recently we were talking about antivirus and Malwarebytes was not one of the best off.

However, one thing has nothing to do with the other and it is also possible and in fact, happens from time to time: outages of online services used by hundreds, if not billions of people around the world that can paralyze work activity with undesirable effects. As an example, at the end of last year we had a fall of Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram that raised blisters.

