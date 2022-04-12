Problems downloading or updating apps on Google Play: causes and solutions

More than once or even right now you may find yourself noticing that there is one or several pending downloads on Google Play. Whether they’re new apps you want to download or updates to ones you already have, they’re marked as “slopes” and there is no apparent way for them to start. In fact, they may not even appear in the notification bar and their status in Google Play does not progress.

Thinking that your mobile has broken is common, and although it is not ruled out, there always ends up being other reasons at the origin of this problem. That Google services are not working normally is one cause, but there is more. In this post we will see how to solve this problem and that you can download apps normally again.

Background processes creating conflict

Even if you don’t see them or are aware of it, mobile phones tend to run dozens (and even hundreds) of processes at the same time. Both at the operating system and hardware level, smartphones are prepared to support it. However, there are times when an internal conflict is created that prevents its proper functioning and this is where the already classic solution of Turn on and turn off the device. It sounds like a cliché, but if this is the problem with your mobile, you will be able to solve it, since by restarting it you will also be restarting these processes.

A generic solution to any problem with Google Play

Apart from the already mentioned “turn off and on”, there is another solution that sounds very typical and that in most cases ends up solving problems with any app: clear cache and restart processes from the Google Play. To do this you must go to the mobile settings and go to Applications > google play and here click on force stop.

It is also advisable that, without leaving the panel, you enter Storage and cache to proceed also to clear storage Y clear cache. After this you will have to enter the app store again and re-download and update the pending apps manually to check if the problem has already been solved.

Problems on Google servers

That Google servers are collapsed is not the most common, but it is not something strange either. Eventually there may be some incident in them that prevents their services from being provided normally. In Downdetector you can check if it has fallen and although the solution to this problem will not depend on you and you will only have to wait, luckily they usually solve it in a matter of minutes.

Check the Internet connection of the mobile

As is evident, application downloads depend on having an Internet connection, but that is not enough. It is recommended that this be a stable connection and fast enough as not to perpetuate these processes. Check that you are correctly connected, even if you see the WiFi icon on your screen, since you can be connected and still not be receiving Internet.

If you are using mobile data you should go to the Play Store, click on your photo and go to Settings > network preferences > App download preferences and select on any network to make sure that apps and updates are also downloaded with mobile data.

Little storage space on the mobile

Applications, photos, videos, documents… It is possible that your mobile is storing a large amount of information that has made the space of the device already memory limit, thereby preventing the download of any new app or an update that carries additional weight. To check if this is the source of the problem, go to Settings > Storage.

We have a post on EuroXliveAndroid in which we tell you what are the most effective tricks to free up mobile space and that can help you if this is the source of your problem downloading apps. And there are times when, despite the fact that the storage is not full, the system needs a certain amount of memory as reserve to avoid bigger problems.