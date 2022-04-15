Latest newsIreland

Prize winning Dublin composer on finding inspiration in James Joyce’s Ulysses

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

A Dublin composer found inspiration from James Joyce’s Ulysses for his latest piece.

Read moreMinister Ring allocates additional funding to St Vincent De Paul for challenging post-Christmas period

Daragh Black Hynes was the winner of this year’s prestigious Seán Ó Riada Composition Competition at the Cork International Choral Festival.

Read:

The Catholic Church confronts the Italian Government for still banning Masses

His composition ‘Behind This Light’ blew the judges away and will be performed St. Fin Barre’s Cathedral, Cork on Friday 29 April.

Read moreRecord 656 patients waiting for hospital bed

Read more: First edition of Ulysses on sale for over €30,000 in magical Blackrock bookshop

The guitarist studied at DIT and then moved to Beijing to complete a master’s in composition.

Read moreSo was it you? Winners of €38.9m EuroMillions jackpot contacts National Lottery

He then completed a PHD at TU Dublin with Gráinne Mulvey.

Daragh told Dublin Live that he had a wide range of influences growing up across all genres.

Read:

Video of the Apple Watch prototype leaks

He said: “I first started playing guitar when I was about 12. It would have been rock music. Jimi Hendrix was my hero as a kid. That’s how I got into music. Later, I got into classical guitar.

“I started teaching myself classical guitar in my teens.”

He believes Joyce’s infamous novel was just as inspiring for him as a Dublin artist in 2022 as it was when it was written.

Daragh said: “I wanted to write a piece based on Joyce from the outset. Initially, I looked at Chamber Music- the collection of poems he wrote.

“It was from earlier in his career. They were kind of these short love poems. Most of them were a bit short for a five-minute piece though.

“I was more drawn to Ulysses. It’s the big one real. It is the centenary as well of Ulysses this year so it fitted together nicely.

“I had to select a text from the book. There is so much great material to use.

“I first read Ulysses when I was in my twenties.

“I just love his style. It’s so abstract and so dream-like. It fits so well as an inspiration for music.

Daragh joins a list of highly esteemed composers that have won the Sean O’Riada competition.

He had to enter his work under a pseudonym with his name not being revealed until the judge’s had made their final decision.

He said: “It’s a great honour. I just put in for it and hoped for the best. I got a shock when I saw I won. It’s a great thing to be part of.

“I’m in highly esteemed company with the winners of previous years, and it’s wonderful to have the chance to participate in the Cork International Choral Festival. I found the process of setting Joyce’s text to music incredibly inspiring, and I’m absolutely delighted that the work will be premiered by the brilliant Chamber Choir Ireland.”

Daragh believes that Dublin artists are still holding their own on a global scale, a century after people 100 years of people first read about the adventures of Leopold Bloom.

He said: “Ireland has always punched above its weight artistically and culturally.

“We’re known for it. Even, when you look at how many Nobel prize winners we have for such a small place.

“Ulysses itself is the ultimate work of modern literature.”

Read more: Historical Sweny’s chemist celebrates 100 years of James Joyce’s Ulysses with special readings

Read more: Ulysses app allows Dubliners to explore the city through the eyes of Leopold Bloom

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter

Via | Dublin live>
Previous article‘Drunk men grope woman’ on Dublin Airport flight as senator calls for lifetime ban
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Ireland

‘Drunk men grope woman’ on Dublin Airport flight as senator calls for lifetime ban

Fianna Fáil Senator Timmy Dooley has called for disruptive passengers to face a lifetime ban from flying after...
Tech News

How to measure the speed of the Internet connection in macOS

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
5G News

The best deals of the week on another Red Friday

We couldn't miss our classic date with the best deals of the week. In this new Red...
Tech News

Safety issues in hospital robots

Robots in hospitals perform tasks of all kinds. From access management to taking pictures, through delicate operations,...