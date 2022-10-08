Private data in the commercial register: Ministry of Justice wants to react

Registry.de trumpets sensitive data, among other things. The Federal Ministry of Justice therefore wants to limit the queries in the future.

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Justice wants to limit the data that can be viewed in the online commercial register to what is absolutely necessary. The Handelsblatt learned this from the Federal Ministry of Justice. Since August 1, trade, cooperative, partnership and association registers can be called up free of charge and without registration using the web form on handelsregister.de. However, this also includes sensitive data such as private addresses, account numbers or signatures, as reported by c’t.

Relief and data slingshot

- Advertisement -

As “facilitation and promotion of their business activities”, Federal Minister of Justice Dr. Marco Buschmann (FDP) on the measures that started in the summer as part of the laws for the implementation of the digitization directive (DiRUG and DiREG). In addition to online register applications in the commercial register, this also included the possibility of querying the entries. You can do business and individuals alike.

After the reports from activists, associations and media about possibilities of abuse (the German Association for Data Protection even called for the portal to be switched off until data access has been implemented in compliance with data protection regulations), the ministry now wants to follow up. “Our house takes the concerns of citizens and associations about possible misuse of personal data contained in the digital commercial register very seriously,” the ministry told the Handelsblatt. On the one hand, no documents containing private addresses, signatures or copies of ID cards should be submitted for publication in the commercial register in the future. On the other hand, the existing database should be cleaned up. The latter will be particularly difficult.

Chaos in the register

Currently, not only can the data on company founders be queried, in some cases with their date of birth and private address, but also documents that do not belong in the portal. IT security expert and activist Lilith Wittmann highlighted the image files and PDF documents in particular in relation to “Zeit” and called it “a mess”. For example, in a scanned company resolution, she found a page from an apprenticeship contract, scanned signatures, passports, even a marriage certificate. “With some documents, you get the impression that everything was simply thrown into the scanner and uploaded,” Wittmann said in the “Zeit”.

- Advertisement -

Apart from this data, which doesn’t belong there, she finds data access exciting: You can use it to analyze company networks, find tax evaders and fight corruption. On Twitter, she therefore described handelsregister.de as a “pretty blatant treasure trove of data” and is now systematically accessing the entries. By mid-September, the activist had already collected 800 gigabytes of data.



(tre)

