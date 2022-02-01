More and more Internet users are more aware of how valuable their privacy is, that is why the use of a virtual private network or VPN (for its acronym in English that means virtual private network) has increased dramatically in recent years.

Today there are millions of options to choose from, and while there is a lot of competition in the market, it is crucial to find the vpn at the best price offering effective protection.

If you want to know how much the use of VPN has increased in the world, we bring you very interesting data that you should know.

Smarter users and safer environments thanks to the use of VPN in the world

The Internet has become a space where billions of people converge around the world, and with its progressive and massive growth, websites have become more secure for the user compared to their early years. At the same time, users have become smarter about how to make their browsing experience much safer.

According to an infographic developed by Go Globe, the use of VPNs stands out as a basic protection tool that not only helps to mask our IP address from malicious intruders, but also to circumvent government blocks on certain information.

How is the use of VPN around the world?

By 2018, close to 25% of users across the internet had used a VPN in the last 30 days, with mobile devices being the most widely used for everyday use versus desktop PCs.

It is young people between 16 and 34 years old (a total of 68% of the population), mainly men (62% vs. 38% of women), who use a VPN to protect their browsing.

How has the use of VPN increased in the world?

According to Go Globe, in 2018 the growth projection of users using a VPN was almost 10 billion users over 2020 (a year in pandemic that was not contemplated in the study), reaching 35.73 billion users . There are currently no figures to confirm this projection, so this number could vary. However, it never ceases to amaze how much the use of VPNs has increased around the world.

Now the most important thing: what are the reasons that lead a user to use a VPN? These reasons look very interesting if we consider certain factors that we will see next.

What is a VPN used for?

Go Globe highlights several reasons, among which we have access to entertainment, social networks and news portals, to keep the connection private, access to restricted sites either in the country or at work, as well as situations more related to authorities such as the government.

1. To access entertainment sites

It should be noted that this study was carried out in 2018 and that several things have changed since then about this section. To begin with, the infographic treats this access to entertainment as content for adults. However, given the growth of streaming services, this could have to do with the increase in the use of VPNs in the world.

Via Shutterstock.com

It is known that not all streaming services are available in all countries and even if it is available in the country of the user who uses the VPN, there may be content that can only be accessed from a certain region. This is a situation that a VPN can solve, in fact, it is the main reason why users download a VPN, specifically 50% of users.

2. To enter social networks and/or news portals

There are governments that have blocked access to popular social networks such as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, as is the case in India, as well as to certain news portals or browsers such as Google. According to Go Globe, 34% of users seek to get around these types of blocks by using a VPN.

3. To access sites from work or restricted and to keep the connection private

Many job sites block access to certain pages to prevent employees from being distracted. However, 30% of those surveyed manage to bypass those blocks to access them while they are at their work site.

For 31% of the population selected by Go Globe, privacy is the reason they use a VPN, to avoid knowing the type of site they are accessing or the type of content they are consuming. Within these sites may be restricted, which 27% access.

4. To take on the system

Among the latest reasons highlighted in the infographic are hiding navigation from the government (18%) and accessing TOR (17%). Both activities have a charge of rebellion included, since they not only seek to defend their right to access free information, but they can also go further, to the depths of the internet, to reach the darkest part of the digital space: the darknet and the deep web

From which countries is VPN used the most?

Logically, the increase in the use of a VPN is related to those sites where there is a blockage of information or a violation of privacy, so that the countries where this is the order of the day will be the most likely to use a VPN.

According to what the Go Globe infographic shows, the top four countries where a VPN is used are Indonesia (38%), India (38%), Turkey (32%) and China (31%). The only country in America that stands out among the top 10 is Brazil, with 26% of users.

There is no doubt that a VPN is your best ally when it comes to accessing the information you want and need, as well as protecting the privacy of your data from annoying intruders who, although they may be hackers, could also be your own government. trying to get information about your life.

Why do you use a VPN? Tell us in the comments. Here you can check the complete infographic.