Privacy Alert: Are AI Chatbots Hounding Us With Data Collection?

The latest controversy in the world of technology revolves around Google Bard, the artificial intelligence chatbot that now requests precise geolocation information. This petition has set off alarm bells among privacy experts, who warn about the dangers of sharing such data with AI systems.

Implications of geolocation data collection

According to Sarah Myers West, executive director of the AI ​​Now Institute, there are numerous reasons to be concerned about the handling of geolocation data. On the one hand, this data could be subject to judicial subpoenas by the authorities, which is worrying given the growing fears about how law enforcement could access geolocation data in controversial cases, such as those related to the access to abortion.

In addition, this data can be subject to abuse or security breaches, which can lead to forms of harassment. This is a serious problem, pointing to the growing lack of regulation and transparency in the AI ​​industry, which is evolving at a breakneck pace and is still uncharted territory for both consumers and policy makers.

How is the collected data used?

The handling of the collected data is another fundamental concern. According to Google Bard’s privacy policy, the data collected, which includes location information, is used to “provide, improve, and develop Google products and services and machine learning technologies.”

While OpenAI, another major player in the AI ​​field, also supports sharing geolocation data with authorities, it is unclear whether its AI model, ChatGPT, collects this type of data.

Growing data collection and competition in the AI ​​industry

The collection of detailed geolocation data is a more intrusive practice than the collection of IP address data. This is because geolocation data makes it possible to track the exact movements of users, which, according to Ben Winters of the Electronic Privacy Information Center, makes it “substantially more sensitive.”

In this context, it has been highlighted that large technology companies can gain a competitive advantage through data collection. Thus, competition in the AI ​​industry could fuel an increasingly intrusive data collection cycle, potentially raising even greater concerns down the road.

Our privacy is a precious asset that we must protect at all costs. Data collection by AI chatbots like Google Bard and OpenAI’s ChatGPT not only threatens that privacy, but also raises serious ethical questions about the use and handling of such data. Clear and robust regulations are essential to safeguard our rights and protect our information from harmful or unethical uses.

More information at cyberscoop.com