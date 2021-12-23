Prison opens new barber’s shop in support of homeless charity

The Midlands Prison recently welcomed Fr Peter McVerry to assist the Director General in opening the new “Bar Bars Shop”.

The creative initiative will see prisoners donate €2 to Fr Peter’s charity for every haircut.

Taking to social media, the Irish Prison Service tweeted: “Well done to the prisoners and staff for driving this initiative.”

Peter McVerry Trust’s national headquarters are located in Dublin.









The charity has a mid-west regional office in Limerick City, a north-east regional office in Drogheda, Co Louth, a mid-east regional office in Johnstown, Naas, Co Kildare and a southern region office in Cork city.

In 2020, the charity worked with over 7,800 people and was active in 28 local authorities across Ireland.