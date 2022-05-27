Printing in color is no longer a luxury, thanks to the HP Instant Ink service

Color printing has always been a complicated subject, but thanks to HP Instant Ink it has long since ceased to be so. For an ordinary user, printing their favorite photos or drawings in color was an “expensive” whim, almost a luxury considering the cost of ink cartridges and how fast these sold out when we printed covering the entire surface of the page, and if we used the high quality mode on top, the ink consumption skyrocketed even more.

Spending a lot of ink was the problem, and when we buy a pack of ink cartridges, what we are buying is a specific amount of ink that will allow us to print a certain number of pages. So, for example, an ink cartridge may be capable of printing up to 300 pages, but with a limited level of quality and coverage.

When printing in color covering the entire page and using high quality, ink consumption skyrockets to such an extent that those cartridges may run out after printing a few dozen photos. If this happens, we will have to buy a new pack of cartridges, and this can cost us between 30 and 100 euros, depending on the printer we use, and the type of cartridges we buy.

HP Instant Ink service has democratized color printing

And it has done it in a very clever way, eliminating the problem of wasting ink. This service no longer takes this expense into account, it only rate the number of pages we printwhich means that with HP Instant Ink service, a high-quality, full-color printed page, such as a photograph, costs the same as a simple black-and-white text document.

All this translates into very important advantages that we must be clear about in order to better understand everything HP Instant Ink can do for us:

It frees us from the problem of ink consumption. We no longer have to control ourselves or avoid printing so as not to waste ink.

We can use color without fear, we can forget about printing in black and white so as not to spend so much money on ink.

We will have it very easy to unify and stabilize our printing costs, because with the HP Instant Ink service we will only pay a fixed fee per month.

We will always have Original HP ink to print all the pages that we have available in our plan. We will never run out of ink again.

Sustainable ink at home: You won’t have to go out and buy ink again

When you sign up for HP Instant Ink service, your printer, and HP, they will take care of everything. Your printer will monitor ink levels and automatically order new cartridges when needed. In a few days you will receive the new pack of cartridges at home, and without shipping costs, which means that:

You won’t have to check ink levels again.

Nor will you have to waste time looking for ink, comparing prices and going to the store for cartridges.

You will have all the ink you need at your doorstep, and at no additional cost.

HP Instant Ink is a convenient, affordable service that lets you save up to 70% on ink, but it is also a sustainable service, and from the first moment. 85% of Original HP ink cartridges are made with a portion of recycled materials, and for as long as you are subscribed you will only receive high-capacity cartridges, because these print more pages per cartridge, which allows you to reduce the number of shipments. With this type of cartridge it is possible to reduce energy consumption by 69% and water consumption by 70%.

Once you spend the cartridges you were using you can close the circle by recycling them through the recycling program included with your HP Instant Ink subscription, using the postage-paid envelopes you receive with each pack of cartridges.

HP Instant Ink service has a plan that suits you

Not everyone has the same printing needs, and these can change over time. For this reason, the HP Instant Ink service offers five different plans designed to adapt to the needs of any user, and does not impose any kind of obligationwhich means that we can change plans at any time, both up and down.

10 pages per month for 0.99 euros : you can expand in packs of 10 pages per

one euro.

: you can expand in packs of 10 pages per one euro. 50 pages per month for 3.99 euros : you can expand in packs of 10 pages per

one euro.

: you can expand in packs of 10 pages per one euro. 100 pages per month for 5.99 euros : you can expand in packs of 10 pages per

one euro.

: you can expand in packs of 10 pages per one euro. 300 pages per month for 11.99 euros : you can expand in packs of 10 pages

for one euro.

: you can expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro. 700 pages per month for 24.99 euros: you can expand in packs of 15 pages

for one euro.

If you print sporadically, the 10 pages per month printing plan will be your best option. On the other hand, if you print occasionally but with some regularity, you should choose the 50-page plan. The 100 pages per month printing plan is the most balanced for a home user that prints little but daily, and the 300 and 700 page plans are very interesting for students, and also for when we need to print large quantities of photographs.

No matter how or how much you print, with HP Instant Ink service you’ll have everything you need to improve your printing experienceand to enjoy significant savings and total comfort while helping to take care of the planet.

Content offered by HP.