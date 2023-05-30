Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has development restarted after delays

- Advertisement -

Update (05/30/2023) – MR

Ubisoft has revealed that Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has returned to the conceptual stage. According to the developers, the game, which has suffered several delays since its announcement in 2020, will focus on modernizing gameplay mechanics, combat and puzzle solving, while maintaining its history and essence that defined the original trilogy two decades ago.

Three years ago, Ubisoft got gamers excited with the remake of classic Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time. The game was to be developed by Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai in India, but was left with Ubisoft Montreal, the creators of the original game due to visual issues. Since then, information about the development had not been released. Now, it looks like we won't be getting any news on Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake anytime soon, as many expected at June's Ubisoft Forward event. According to Ubisoft, development on the game was scrapped and restarted from scratch.

Producer Jean-Francois Naud and director Michael McIntyre in an interview with Ubisoft News said that Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is very important for Ubisoft Montreal. Therefore, it was decided that the title would go back to the conceptual stage and it will still take a long time for fans to have concrete news about the game. McIntyre explained that the game will be looked at more like a remake than a remaster, especially when considering how games have evolved over the last twenty years.

Update (08/17/2022) – MR

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake Listed on PlayStation After Multiple Delays

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has been going through a very turbulent development, being postponed several times and even with another studio taking over the project. - Advertisement - However, a listing raised hopes that the game could arrive soon.

As discovered by PSN Profiles, the remake’s PlayStation trophies list has been made available online, hinting that the title should be announced again soon. Possibly during the Ubisoft Forward event on the day September 10th.

Announced in 2020, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has experienced several development issues. Since then, it has been delayed several times and doesn't even have a release date. Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai were dropped from the project, with Ubisoft Montreal taking over production on the title.

Originally released in October 2003 for Game Boy Advanced, PlayStation 2, GameCube, Xbox and PC, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time was a reboot of the franchise created by Jordan Mechner, who acted as consultant, designer and artist of the new version. The plot features a prince who obtains the Dagger of Time, while his father's army obtains the mysterious Sands of Time. After a mistake caused by a betrayal, the hero sees his city taken over by monsters and needs to act to stop the plans of the evil Vizier. The gameplay features platform elements and skills that allow you to rewind time, correcting mistakes and paralyzing enemies.

Update (5/3/2022) – GS

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake Moves to Another Studio After Being Delayed 3 Times

It’s been a long time since fans have been waiting for the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake to release, but even after it’s been delayed three times, it looks like it’s still going to be quite a while before the project is released. Amid rumors that Ubisoft may be sold soon, the publisher announced this week that Ubisoft will take over the remake of the Prince of Persia game from now on. Previously, the game was being developed by Indian studios Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai. The development of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will now be led by Ubisoft Montreal, the studio responsible for the birth of the epic Sands of Time trilogy. This decision is an important step forward and the team, built on the work achieved by Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai, will now take the time to regroup on the game’s scope to deliver the best experience in this remake of the classic when it’s ready. We want to thank you for your continued support and patience throughout development. Rest assured that we will update you on our progress in the future.

The studio’s statement is certainly not encouraging, even more so when it comes without a new release date, but we understand that it’s better to postpone than to release the game incomplete or full of bugs. For now, we can only wait for new updates. Do you think the remake will still be released?

Update (10/29/2021) – GS

Will you go out one day? Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake delayed for third time

In February of this year, Ubisoft announced that the release of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake had been postponed indefinitely. At the time, many imagined that the launch would take place in early 2022, but it seems that this is not the case. The company this week announced a series of delays in its games, also including The Division Heartland game. Both will apparently be released in the fiscal year ending March 2023, but that's too broad a prediction, as they could hit the market in early 2022 or a year after that, depending on how things go. The Prince of Persia remake is a project that has already suffered many delays internally, according to several sources, and which had its announcement leaked before it was officially revealed last year. The game was originally planned to be released in January, which goes to show that they've certainly been having a bumpy development. Are you looking forward to the remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time?

Original text – 02/05/2021

Again! Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake delayed indefinitely

The game Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake received a further postponement on the premiere date. Announced in September last year, it had already been postponed to next March. Now, the decision was indefinite. The announcement of the decision by Ubisoft Pune – the Indian studio responsible for remaking the game – came this Friday (5), in a publication on the franchise’s official Twitter account. Check below:

Another update from Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake dev team: pic.twitter.com/O6OOmYXhOD — Prince of Persia (@princeofpersia) February 5, 2021