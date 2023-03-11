Prince Harry and Meghan’s children officially take on royal titles

Prince Harry and Meghan’s children have officially taken on royal titles.

Lilibet and her older brother, Archie, were listed as prince and princess on the royal family’s website as of early Thursday.

The change follows Lilibet’s christening last week in which Harry and Meghan referred to their daughter as “Princess Lilibet,” indicating for the first time that their two children would be publicly known by their royal titles.

- Advertisement -

Princess Lilibet Diana was christened Friday by the Rev. John Taylor of the Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed Wednesday.

She will turn 2 in June, and Archie will be 4 years old in May.

There was some speculation as to whether the couple would use royal titles for their children after stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

- Advertisement -

The decision meant they would no longer use the “royal highness” titles and stop receiving public funds.

During an interview with the media mogul Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, a year after leaving their public roles, Meghan said there was some debate in the family as to whether their son would be called prince. She indicated that the decision was made by the royal institution, not her or her husband.

“They didn’t want him to be a prince or princess … which would be different from protocol and that he wasn’t going to receive security,” she said. “It was really hard. … This went on for the last few months of our pregnancy. … I was very scared of having to offer up our baby, knowing that they weren’t going to be kept safe.”

- Advertisement -

She told Winfrey at the time that her only thought was that her son, whatever his title be, “needs to be safe.”

The children’s grandfather, King Charles III, is to be officially coronated in May. Archie and Lilibet are sixth and seventh in line to the throne.

An official title change brings the family in line with the 1917 Letters Patent, established by King George V. The decree states that any children born from the sons of the sovereign are to be referred to as prince and princess, according to Royal Central, an independent royal news website.