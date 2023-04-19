Prime Video wants you to hear the dialogues in its content better, how?

- Advertisement -

Prime Video, the video platform of Amazonhas introduced a new function called “Dialogue Boost“. This allows viewers to increase the volume of the dialogue in relation to background music and effects, and is currently available in a limited selection of originals -series and movies- on the platform.

According to Amazon, it initially created the feature for Prime Video customers who are hard of hearing, which makes all the sense in the world. But you have decided that anyone can use this tool to adapt to your personal listening preferences when consuming content from your streaming video platform.

A good decision by Amazon

Similar dialogue enhancement features are available in very specialized sound systems. However, Prime Video becomes with this decision the first global streaming service to offer such a feature that, for many, will be a blessing.

Amazon

The company has made its goal clear: “At Prime Video, we are committed to creating an inclusive, equitable, and enjoyable streaming experience for all of our customers.” In addition, Raf Soltanovich, Vice President of Technology for Prime Video and Amazon Studios, added, “Our library of content with subtitles and audio description continues to grow, and by leveraging our technology capabilities to create industry-first innovations like Dialogue Boost, we are giving another step in creating a more accessible streaming experience.”

Dialogue Boost analyzes the original audio of a movie or series and, once identifies points where dialogue may be difficult to hear, speech patterns are isolated and audio is enhanced to make dialogue clearer. According to Amazon itself, the approach based on Artificial intelligence it offers specific enhancement to parts of the spoken dialogue rather than general amplification on the center channel of a home theater system.

Compatible content at launch

The feature is available worldwide in some of the original content from Amazon -for now only in English-: Among the possibilities are the series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” and “Harlem”. Among the films are: “The Big Sick”, “Being the Ricardos” and “Beautiful Boy”. Amazon said it will add Dialogue Boost support to more titles later this year.

Dialogue Boost is available on all devices that support Prime Video. To access its use, you simply have to access content details and, there, it is indicated if the function is available. During playback, users can choose which level they would like to use via the audio and subtitles dropdown menu – there are medium and high at the moment.