Prime Video premieres in September: “The Rings of Power”, “Licorice Pizza” and much more

September came to Video and, with a new month, more films, series and documentaries land. Among the highlights is the long-awaited spin-off series from The Lord of the ringsa spin off that portrays the past of this fantastic world and its fall before the rise of Sauron; and the premiere of the acclaimed Pizzathe most recent film Paul Thomas Anderson for the big screen. Check here the complete list of everything that will be released in the following days:

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of – September 2

This fantastic medieval story takes place thousands of years before The Hobbit and the trilogy of The Lord of the rings. Based on the original universe created by J. R. R. Tolkienthe television production will show how the great powers were forged, how the kingdoms reached their highest point of glory and how they failed before the rise of the greatest villain of all time. The first two episodes are already available on the platform.

The story is allowed to explore the origin of many elements and characters already known from “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings”. (Prime Video)

Flight Risk – September 9

“It follows the people who find themselves in the midst of a global tragedy when two Boeing 737 Max planes crashed just five months apart in 2018 and 2019. This documentary is told from the perspective of the affected family members, their legal teams and the Seattle Times Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Dominic Gates,” says the official synopsis.

Licorice Pizza – 11 of September

Written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film is partially based on the stumbled experience of his first love. History introduces us to Alana Kane (Alan Haim) and Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffmann), two young people separated by a few years of age who fall in love in the San Fernando Valley, in Los Angeles, in 1973. The film was nominated for three categories at the Oscars, including Best Picture.

goodnight mommy – 16 of September

It is the western adaptation of the German film of the same name and which was starred by the actress naomi watts. A woman returns home after a cosmetic surgery completely bandaged and returns to the family routine caring for her twin sons, but the situation becomes so strange that the children begin to doubt that this person is really the mother of she.

Naomi Watts stars in this American version of the German film. (Prime Video)

a private matter – 16 of September

Aura Garrido Y jean reindeer They act together in this fiction set in the 40s. Marina Quiroga is a wealthy young woman with a great talent for solving mysteries and is determined to play detective to catch the serial killer who has terrorized the city for months. She will be joined by her intrepid and faithful butler Héctor de ella, who will help her so that she is not stopped by her insistent mother who only watches over her soon marriage.

13:14: the challenge to help – 16 of September

At 1:14 p.m. on September 19, 2017, an earthquake was recorded in Mexico that left numerous victims in the Ocuilan region, a small town southwest of the capital city. The influencer Juanpa Zurita raised funds through social networks to help those affected and finally reveals the results of these donations made almost five years ago.

Prism – September 21st

According to the official premise, the original series produced in Italy “explores the relationships and identities of Andrea and Marco (two identical twins on the outside, but very different in their way of seeing life) and their group of friends, united by the search for his place in the world.

“Prisma” is a series developed entirely in Italy for the original streaming catalog. (Prime Video)

Home Economics Season 2 – September 28

In this sitcom, we will continue to explore the complicated relationship between three adult brothers. The cast is made up of Caitlin McGee, Karla Souza, Jimmy Tatro, Topher Grace, Sasheer Zamata, Shiloh Bearmanamong others.

In the new episodes of “Home Economics”, the three brothers will take on more challenges. (Prime Video)

a strange enemy Season 2 – September 30

Find out what the second part of the Mexican drama will be about: “Fernando Barrientos, the new Undersecretary of the Interior, will have to overcome his family tragedy while defending his place in the new cabinet. But the betrayal and relentless agenda of President Echeverría will make Barrientos unofficially break with the system and become a powerful operator from the darkest side of the country’s political and criminal underworld.”

The Mexican drama stars Antonio de la Vega and Hernán Del Riego. (Prime Video)

My Best Friend’s Exorcism – September 30th

In 1998, Abby and Gretchen have considered each other best friends since they met in fourth grade, but a disastrous night causes Gretchen to start behaving very differently. Around her, increasingly strange events will occur and Abby will have to investigate to make a terrifying discovery. Will their friendship be stronger than the power of Satan?

“My Best Friend’s Exorcism” is an upcoming horror film based on the book of the same name by Grady Hendrix. (Prime Video)

