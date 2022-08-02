Prime Video Premieres for August: “All or Nothing: Arsenal”, “13 Lives”, “News of a Kidnapping” and much more

Unmissable quality productions that arrive in on Prime Video. (Prime Video)

The platform Prime Video It is also preparing for the arrival of the eighth month of the year with premieres of series, movies and more. Among the highlights of the new content of the service of streaming they find each other the long-awaited sports docuseries of one of the most controversial teams in England, All or : , as well as the remake of a movie classic like A League of Their Own, a Colombian production, among others. Discover them below.

AUGUST 4

All or Nothing: Arsenal

All or Nothing: Arsenal will take the audience behind the scenes during a decisive season in one of the biggest soccer clubs in the world. In this documentary you will appreciate the Arsenal HR focusing their efforts on fighting for national success and returning to elite European competition. In addition, you will learn more about the social and personal life of its members; led by his coach Mikel Arteta.

AUGUST 5

doubly pregnant 2

“After a decade, things have changed a lot for Javier and Felipe. Now, the two are full-time dads to Sol y Luna. However, they discover that their daughters need something: a mother. To find her, they decide to invite their girlfriends to a family vacation with the secret plan of making them compete and discover which of them would be the best mother. Obviously, nothing will turn out as they imagined, ”says the synopsis.

13

The new movie directed Ron Howard Lets see what happened in a detailed and real way in the rescue mission that occurred in Thailand, in which a group of boys and their soccer coach were held for more than 15 days in an underground cave system on the verge of flooding.

In this film we will see the performances of Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell, Joel Edgerton Y Tom Bateman.

AUGUST 12

News of a kidnapping

Series based on real events and on the book of the same name by the winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature Gabriel Garcia Marquez. The story focuses on the via crucis that a group of people went through (Diana Turbay, Maruja Pachon, Marina Montoya Y Beatriz Villamizar), who were kidnapped in the 1990s by Colombian drug traffickers.

The story mainly reveals all the efforts made to rescue them by their relatives, Alberto Villamizar Y Nydia Quintero.

A League of Their Own

“Comedy series about the World War II All-American Women’s Professional Baseball League. The film recalls the happy spirit of the film by Penny Marshall, as she delves into the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball.”

For this occasion, this remake focuses on race and sexuality, following a new group of characters as they carve their own paths onto the pitch. Both in the league and out of it.

All for Lucy – S2

The second season of “Todo por Lucy” arrives sooner than you expected. (Prime Video)

In his second installment, all for lucy follows Lucy and Ricky, who are the perfect imperfect couple. Ricky wants to get married and Lucy is not ready for that commitment. So, moving in together is the midpoint they find to continue coexisting. However, this will make them know their worlds as they really are; a situation that at the beginning will generate a shock, but that later will put them to the test and make them discover that where there is love, there is everything.

AUGUST 19

Making the Cut- S3

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn return for the third installment of “Making the Cut.” (Prime Video)

“In this edition, ten talented entrepreneurs and designers from around the world are more than ready to take their emerging brands to the next level and become the new global phenomenon. In each episode, the contestants will show off their design and fashion skills, but only one can win the grand prize.”

The new challenges and tasks that they will have to face will take them to the top with their businesses or not. It’s up to them.

AUGUST 26

Nemesis

A 13-year-old boy named Sam Cleary senses that his elusive neighbor, Mr. Smith, is actually a legend hiding in plain sight. And this why? Because twenty years ago, Granite City’s renowned vigilante named Nemesis he was presumed dead after a brutal battle with his rival.

Now, with the city on the brink of chaos, young Clearly sets out to convince his neighbor to come out of hiding and rescue the city before it’s too late. Sylvester Stallone stars it.

OTHERS

Crazy Addams 2 (August 12)

Everyone’s favorite spooky family is back, in an animated version. In this second film, we find Morticia and Homer distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with “screen time.” (Prime Video)

The Secret Life of Pets (August 14)

In a Manhattan high-rise, Max’s life as a favorite pet is turned upside down when his owner brings home a new pet: neglected mongrel Duke. (Prime Video)

Schedule yourself so you can enjoy everything!

: