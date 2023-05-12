Prime Video announces Good Omens Season 2 premiere for July

Prime Video announced this week the premiere date for the second season of Good Omens. After the global success and warm reception of the first season, series co-creator Neil Gaiman is fulfilling fans’ desires for more adventures from the unholy duo with an all-new original story.

The six new episodes of Good Omens will be released exclusively on Prime Video on July 28th. And it will be the latest addition to the Prime membership. The premiere date for the second season was revealed on the day of the 33rd anniversary of the publication of the book "Good Omens", written by Terry Pratchett and Gaiman, which served as inspiration for the first season of the series. In a special celebration with fans, Gaiman teamed up with Hillywood Show fans Hilly & Hannah Hindi to promote the date with their "Good Omens Parody" video.

The plot will explore narratives that go beyond the source material, giving more visibility to the unlikely friendship between Aziraphale, a temperamental angel and rare book dealer, with the demon who lives life on the edge Crowley. On Earth from the Beginning, and with the postponement of the Apocalypse, Aziraphale and Crowley return to living the easy life with the mortals of London's Soho neighborhood, when an unexpected messenger brings a surprising mystery. Good Omens Season 2 stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant as the angel Aziraphale and the demon Crowley, respectively. Also confirmed in their roles are Jon Hamm as the archangel Gabriel, Doon Mackichan as the archangel Michael and Gloria Obianyo as the archangel Uriel. Returning for season two, but in new characters are Miranda Richardson as the demon Shax, Maggie Service as Maggie and Nina Sosanya as Nina. New faces joining the misfits from Heaven and Hell are Liz Carr as the angel Saraquel, Quelin Sepulveda as the angel Muriel and Shelley Conn as the demon Beelzebub. So, looking forward to the premiere?