Prime Gaming’s December Free Games

Amazon has presented the games that will begin to be free on its Prime Gaming platform in December 2022.

Among the titles we have the classic Quake, as well as Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons by Josef Fares, a jewel that I personally recommend.

- Advertisement -

In total, Prime Gaming subscribers get eight free games through the main service, and another five from the Luna channel.

Prime Gaming’s main group of titles also includes deck-building game The Amazing American Circus and Banners of Ruin.

For action lovers we have Spinch and Desert Child, and if you prefer to think a little, Doors: Paradox. There’s yet another time management game: Rose Riddle 2: Werewolf Shadow.

There is also news in Luna, Amazon’s cloud gaming service. On the one hand we have the Prime Gaming channel (free for subscribers), with these five new games:

- Advertisement -

– Windjammers 2. For sports lovers.

– The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero. Recommended role play.

–Dusk. First person shooters.

–Joggernauts. A good multiplayer.

– The Smurfs – The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf. The most familiar on the list.

Remember that Luna subscribers will soon be losing more games than they are winning. Several of Luna’s games will be leaving the platform, as recently leaked. In total, they report that 45 games will be leaving the platform by the end of December, including some AAA titles (those that invest millions to develop). It is not clear if any game will replace them in the catalog.