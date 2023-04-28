Prime Gaming Reveals May Free Games Featuring STAR WARS: Rogue Squadron 3D and More

With the end of April and the beginning of May getting closer, the time has come to meet the free games that will be distributed by the service Prime Gaming next month. In all, there will be 15 titles to be made available on the platform, with emphasis on STAR WARS: Rogue Squadron 3D.
According to the service itself, the catalog of free options will have new games every Thursday for the next month. In fact, the title based on the Star Wars franchise will be one of the first to be distributed to users. Now, check out the complete list of productions and their respective dates:
- may 4th:
- STAR WARS™: Rogue Squadron 3D;
- Super Sidekicks;
- Samurai Shodown IV;
- may 11:
- Planescape Torment: Enhanced Edition;
- Lake;
- Robot Army;
- Last Resort;
- May 18th:
- Kardboard Kings;
- The Almost Gone;
- 3 CountBout;
- Alpha Mission 2;
- may 25th:
- Lila’s Sky Ark;
- Agatha Knife;
- King of the Monsters 2;
- Kizuna Encounter.
In addition to free games, the service will also provide exclusive content for several other titles. In this sense, games like Geshin Impact, FIFA 23, Destiny 2, League of Legends and more will have drops, some of which are already available for redemption on the platform. Check out:
- Now available:
- Destiny 2 – Spring Showers Exotic Set;
- The Elder Scrolls Online – Dragonslayer Pack;
- FIFA 23 – Prime Gaming Pack;
- Genshin Impact – Prime Pack;
- Hearthstone – Standard Card Pack (3);
- KartRider Rush+ – Prime Gaming Pilot Pack;
- League of Legends – Prime Gaming Capsule;
- League of Legends: Wild Rift – Random Return Chest;
- Legends of Runeterra — Rare Primal Chest and Epic Wildcard;
- Lost Ark – Reskin Ticket Bundle;
- Madden NFL 23 – Sugar Rush Ultimate Team Pack;
- New World – Spicy Gift Box;
- Overwatch 2 – +5 Level Jumps;
- PUBG Battlegrounds – 1 Gold G-Coin Box, 20 Contraband Coupon, 3 Hunter’s Chest and 3 Keys;
- Rainbow Six Siege – 7 Day Credibility Boost;
- Teamfight Tactics – 150 Star Fragments;
- VALORANT — Caught One Card;
- Warframe – Corpus Interior Decorations;
- World of Tanks – Extraterrestrial Pack;
- World of Warcraft — Lil XT Pet;
- April 28th:
- Divine Knockout — Knockout FX Ice Theme and Crater Decal Ice/Fire;
- may 2nd:
- KartRider Rush+ – Prime Gaming Pilot Pack;
- PUBG Mobile – Don’t Bite the Hand That Feeds You Parachute;
- May 10th:
- Candy Crush Saga – Candy Pack;
- Candy Crush Soda Saga – Tasty Pack;
- may 12:
- Farm Heroes Saga – Fresh Pack;
- may 17:
- PUBG Mobile – Space Idol Set.
