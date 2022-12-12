Price and specs of Lava X3 phone leak; Launch should take place soon

Some specifications of the Lava X3 smartphone were leaked, which should be launched soon for the company’s entry-level segment. Recently, it announced the Blaze Nxt and Yuva Pro models that also hit the market to make up the manufacturer’s basic product portfolio. That said, you can’t expect configurations that take the model to the highest level of Android devices. In this sense, the device comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The processor, in turn, should not reveal details, but it is expected to be a model of the line Helium gives MediaTek🇧🇷

The leaks were published by Mukul Sharma 🇧🇷stufflistings on twitter), who also posted some photos about the look of the smartphone. With this, it can be noted that the device has a simpler appearance, without flashy details and with a rear that holds the camera module, the brand logo and the biometric sensor. - Advertisement - On the front, you can see the drop-shaped notch and slightly thicker edges, especially in the lower region of the device. The screen is of the IPS type, with a size of 6.5 inches and HD + resolution. The refresh rate isn’t among the leaks, but being an entry-level device, it shouldn’t go beyond 60 Hz.



