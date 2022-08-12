Preview of “Bones and All”, a cannibal love story starring Timothée Chalamet

Five years have passed since the Italian director Luca Guadagnino beside Timothee Y Armie Hammer they came together to make the film Call Me by Your Namewhich was nominated for four awards Oscar of which one won best adapted screenplay.

From there, the race Chalamet took a boost that today makes him considered one of the best actors of his generation and after some box office success, now he returns to serve Guadagnino in the film and All.

This work will be premiered during the 79th edition of the Venice International Film Festival. (MGM)

On the eve of this feature film being released, the first of this project was revealed, which joins a series of images that were revealed a few days ago by the producer MGM.

“Don’t you think I’m a bad person?” he asks. read (Timothy) a Maren Yearly (taylor russell) in the brief teaser of just a minute long.

Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet star in the film. (MGM)

The viewer is shown some clues as to why his new girlfriend might think the guy who eats people is bad, before moving on to an intimate moment.

“All I think about is that I love you,” she replies. This is all that she has revealed so far in her preview of the film that will premiere next November, during the 79th edition of the Venice International Film Festival.

Luca Guadagnino returns to direct after “Suspiria”, work he did in 2018. (MGM)

The film marks the long-awaited return of Guadagnino to the big screen, after his 2018 feature film, Suspiria, remake of the 1977 film of the same name and directed by Dario Argento.

The new images show a Timothee Chalamet pink hair with taylor russellwho headline the independent film-style Bonnie and Clyde Based on the novel of the same name written by Camille DeAngelis.

The film is based on the novel “Bones and All”, published in 2015 by Camille DeAngelis. (ST. MARTIN’S PUBLISHING GROUP)

Chalamet He is not the only one who returns to work with the Italian director. David Kajganichwho worked with Luca in the scripts of A Bigger Splash Y Suspiriaon this occasion he was in charge of the adaptation of the dark novel about the complicated stage of coming of age.

In other images, the young cannibals are shown, portrayed in open spaces, in peaceful fields, without showing the horror story in which both characters will be immersed.

Oscar winner Mark Rylance is also involved in this project. (MGM)

Bones and All tells the story of Marena young woman learning to survive on the fringes of society when she crosses paths with readwho joins her on her journey to find the father she never knew, all in an effort to understand why she has the urge to kill the people she cares about and eat them.

The film also stars Michael Stuhlbarg (Call Me by Your Name), Andre Holland , Chloe Sevigny, David Gordon Green, Jessica Harper, Jake Horowitz and the Oscar winner Mark Rylancewho in an interview with the site Collidercompared the long-awaited film with Call Me by Your Name, since he considers that the feature film delves into self-discovery.

