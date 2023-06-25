Prevent your mobile from overheating this summer with the following tricks

- Advertisement -

There is nothing worse than enjoying a beautiful day at the beach or exploring a new city, only to realize that our beloved smartphone is burning like an ember.

And it is that with the arrival of sunny days and high temperatures, it is important to take measures and precautions to keep our mobile devices safe from the dreaded overheating.

Modern smartphones are true marvels of technology, but they are also small machines packed with heat sensitive electronic components. When exposed to high temperatures, these components can generate excessive heat and cause our device to slow down or, in the worst case, shut down completely.

Knowing this, today we have brought an interesting article where we will present a series of tricks to keep your phone cool and running smoothly on hot days.

Keep it away from sunlight

The first and simplest trick of all is to keep it out of direct sunlight. This may seem obvious, but many times we do not realize that we have left our phone on the pool table or on the dashboard of the car. So whenever possible, seek shade or store your phone in a cool, sheltered place.

Disable unnecessary features

Another useful trick is to turn off unnecessary features that generate extra heat. Turning off automatic updates, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi when you’re not using them will not only help you save battery, but also reduce the internal temperature of your device. Also, closing apps running in the background and removing unwanted files and apps will free up space and ease the load on your phone’s processor.

Choose an appropriate cover for the occasion

An often overlooked aspect is the choice of phone case. During the summer, it is advisable to opt for lightweight, breathable covers that allow air to circulate around the device. Silicone or gel sleeves are an excellent option, as they provide protection without retaining heat, so choose one of these materials over any other.

Avoid charging the mobile while using it

Especially if you live in a place where the heat predominates during the day, The ideal would be to use your mobile after charging it, not while it is connected. This will prevent the smartphone from heating up so much and it will be able to maintain the lowest possible temperature, since you will not be using any app or program or function that requires any effort from the device.

Always away from water and sand

Another of the main things to be very careful of in the summer is water, and especially salt water. This in case you visit the beach, the water and the sand will be the worst enemies for your precious smartphone, so avoid at all costs having any contact with these elements, as they can damage its internal components.