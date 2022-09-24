Prevent strangers from writing to you on Telegram with these settings

- Advertisement -

Nobody can deny that is one of the best instant messaging platforms that you can use today. A high-quality service that has all kinds of options so you can take advantage of the benefits offered by this platform. Also, if you know the best tips and tricks to make the most of the possibilities that Telegram offers, you will be able to get much more out of it than you imagine. For this reason, today we are going to teach you how to from writing to you through Telegram. Improve your privacy on Telegram with a few simple One of the best options that Telegram offers is the ability to join all kinds of public groups. You may live in a town and want to be part of the group that the neighbors have created to find out about any current news. The problem is that if you don’t have your Telegram account properly configured, any stranger can contact you without major problems if you’re in the same group or if they have your phone number or username. Luckily, setting your privacy options correctly will save you more than one awkward moment. To do this, we are going to see the steps to follow to deactivate the option that allows anyone to write to you on Telegram. Enter Telegram and click on the three horizontal lines located at the top left to access the Settings menu. Within the Settings menu, click on Privacy and Security Once in this option, first choose Phone Number. Within Who can see my number? Select My contacts so that no one but your acquaintances can see your phone number. If you choose Nobody, no one will be able to see your mobile number. Now, in the section Who can find me by number? Switch to My contacts.Repeat the previous steps and, once in Privacy and security, select Groups and channels.Within this option, select that only your friends can add you to groups and do the same for calls, profile picture and last time in line. If you have followed all the steps correctly, you already have your Telegram account configured so that no other stranger can contact you unless you want to. On the other hand, and as you can imagine, all the steps that we have indicated are totally reversible, so you will always be able to return to the default privacy options. Although, if it bothers you that strangers write to you on Telegram, with these configured options you will solve the problem forever. What are you waiting to try it! >