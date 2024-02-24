Pressing and holding the ‘123’ button is the best Android shortcut that I didn’t know about and now I can’t stop using

That the keyboard is one of the tools or functions What do we use the most on our phones? It’s no secret: we use it to write messages, emails, the address of a web page in the browser and for countless other things. Any trick or shortcut that improves the experience when using the keyboard is always welcome.

The Android keyboard, specifically the Google keyboard, is extremely good and versatile. It is superior to the iPhone keyboard, although that one too does some things very well. The keyboard on Android has tools like the clipboard that make my daily life easier, and a good selection of functions always at hand. And I’m still discovering really useful hidden tricks.

The Secret ‘123’ Button Shortcut: Hold It Down

When you open the on-screen keyboard, it takes up a considerable part of the screen space. About one third of the screen becomes the keyboard (or even a little on some keyboards and mobile phones). This is by design, those responsible for this tool and the operating system seem to want the keyboard to have a compact but functional design, which is as least intrusive as possible on the screen.

That is why the keyboard is divided into two -or three- screens: one with letter keys (the typical QWERTY format keyboard) and two screens with access to symbols. To switch between one and the other, you need to press a button: ‘123’.

Pressing this button changes the screen from the letter keyboard to the number and symbol keyboard, and if you want to go to the second screen with even more symbols, you must press a second buttonmarked as ‘=<' which is above '123' (which is renamed 'ABC' when changing keyboard screens).

The number and symbol keys are not always visible to make the keyboard more compact

But did you know that It is possible to save pressing all these buttons? Yes, there is a shortcut on the Android keyboard that is active by default, and basically takes advantage of the swipe function, or the well-known Swipe. You just need to hold down the ‘123’ button.

To the hold down ‘123’ the second screen appears keyboard, which includes numbers and symbols, and we have two options to use the keyboard more quickly and effectively:

Press and hold the ‘123’ button and, with another finger, press the number or symbol we want

Slide the same finger with which we pressed ‘123’ to the number or symbol we want to write

In fact, this shortcut works so well that even it is possible to access even more symbols. After holding down the ‘123’ button, we can long press any of the buttons on the second keyboard that appears on the screen to access more symbols. Another way to do it is to slide the same finger with which we pressed the ‘123’ button and hold it down on another button to bring up the menu with more options, as seen in the image above.

It may seem like something very simple, but those of us who constantly use our cell phones on a daily basis, both for personal matters and for work, are always looking for ways to save time and, above all, to achieve a more dynamic use of our cell phones. . It’s faster and more efficient to hold down one finger to type a couple of numbers than having to do multiple taps, especially if it’s something you do all the time.

Once you get used to using this shortcut, there is no turning back, or at least that has been my experience. Android is full of these little, sometimes little-known tricks and gestures that can make our lives easier and save us valuable time that we will accumulate and we can use to do more things, or have more free time to watch another episode of that Netflix series that has hooked us .

In Voonze | I’m back on an iPhone after 5 years and now I remember why I went to Android