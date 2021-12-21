Press Ctrl twice – the shortcut to find the mouse on the Windows screen

Those who manage a simple configuration of their workstations do not have the frequent problem of those who use two and 3 monitors: not finding the mouse. Many people have stations based on multiple screens or on very large monitors and sometimes finding the pointer can be a real challenge. Therefore, Microsoft has brought a shortcut to find the mouse on the Windows screen.

However, it is not an option incorporated in Windows 11 or some update, but we require Power Toys to use it.

Power Toys and the shortcut to find the mouse on the Windows screen

Image source: The Verge.

This problem is real and recurring and can make us lose a few minutes and a lot of patience in the process. In that sense, Microsoft’s Power Toys come with the possibility of accessing a shortcut to find the mouse on the Windows screen. This means that the feature works in Windows 11, but it is also available for Windows 10, which is great news for those who have not yet updated.

The shortcut that has been made available from the Power Toys responds to pressing the Ctrl key twice. By doing so, an illuminated circle will appear around the mouse pointer that we can see immediately. In that sense, finding the mouse on the screen will not represent a waste of time as before.

As we mentioned before, to have this shortcut available we must install the most recent version of Microsoft’s Power Toys at this link. It should be noted that, in addition, the program offers other options such as relocating keyboard keys and a button to mute the microphone in the fastest way. The Power Toys are a complementary package of options for Windows with alternatives that enhance the experience. If you want to have these and more options, do not hesitate to try it.