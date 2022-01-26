Presidential race in Italy reignites political risk

The election of Italy’s next president could signal a return to political risk. The technocratic government of Prime Minister Mario Draghi has brought a measure of calm to the country. Politicians’ inability to agree on a convincing presidential candidate makes the former ECB chief a strong contender to be the next head of state. But his rise to the presidency could trigger a new political crisis.

The former central banker, who was brought in to head a broad coalition government in February last year, does not have the official backing of any Italian political party. Some, like Berlusconi and League boss Matteo Salvini, want him to stay on as prime minister to fight the health crisis and rising energy prices. However, his national and international prestige and lack of political affiliation may propel him to the presidency.

Making the change would mean stepping down as prime minister a year before the end of the current legislature. Italy could appoint another technocrat, like the economist Enrico Giovannini, or choose a political leader. Either way, the new government would be less united. The internal disputes could slow down or dilute the battery of reforms that Italy must enact in exchange for some 200,000 million euros of post-pandemic funds from the European Union. The measure could even trigger the calling of early elections, the results of which would be difficult to predict.

Investors are showing some signs of renewed nervousness. The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields, which has been stable around 100 basis points for most of last year, has recently widened to around 140, although it remains a long way from the more than 300 achieved with the anti-austerity coalition government in 2018. By becoming president, Draghi would act as a guarantor of Italy’s loyalty to the euro and NATO, but possibly precipitate a new political crisis. There is no easy answer to the presidential conundrum.