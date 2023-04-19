Presented the Xiaomi Smart Band 8, the new queen of smart bracelets

- Advertisement -

At the same time that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra phone has been presented, the Asian company has done the same with its well-known smart bracelet. Therefore, the model that is a reference in the market is renewed to maintain that privileged position. We tell you what the new offers Xiaomi Smartband 8.

The truth is that all kinds of new features are included in this model, but one of the most important is the changing straps which is used, more specifically in the anchoring system of the main module of the smartband. To date this was embedded, but now it is independent and some metal hooks are added to place the accessory we are talking about. This makes everything very comfortable and easy to manipulate, but it has the downside of not offer compatibility with previous generations.

This change allows things as crazy as, for example, being able to wear the Xiaomi Smart Band 8 module tied to the laces of the sneakers and, even, that you can put it on a necklace. There will be hundreds of ideas, sure, and it is true that with what we say it is clear that usability is greatly improved.

More news on the Xiaomi bracelet

On the one hand, there is that the integrated screen is 1.6-inch type AMOLED, which is certainly continuist. But, yes, there is an increase in brightness that reaches the 500 nits and frequency of 60Hz. In this way, everything looks like a charm on the integrated touch panel – even in bright sunlight. Additionally, it is important to comment that the Always on Display mode is present in the new Xiaomi Smart Band 8.

The sensors are similar to those that exist in the previous generation of this smart bracelet, but their operation has been optimized so that, among other things, it is possible to collect data with greater precision. And now there are even more options when it comes to detecting sports practices -more than 150 different ones-, since you can from control the impacts that are performed or received (ideal for, for example, boxing) and, in addition, the size of the stride can now be measured with the Xiaomi accessory.

As always, it does not lack five atmospheres water resistance and an autonomy that reaches two weeks of regular use (due to a slight increase in amperage). Therefore, the important thing remains to get a good user experience.

Price of this new smartband

Without any doubt that will be launched in Spain, the Xiaomi Smart Band 8 arrives first in China as usual. In what has to do with its price, it starts at 239 yuan, with a change of 32 euros (the model with NFC goes up to 279, which means that it goes up to €38). As always, an excellent combination of what you have to pay for with the options and quality of this wearable is offered.

>