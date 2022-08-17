Presentations in augmented reality, controlled by voice commands

reality is a resource that we have been able to learn about through complex audiovisual experiences, video games and even, in a more rustic way, through effects integrated into social networks.

From this technology comes the concept of augmented presentation, which is a modality that takes advantage of integrated images and animations.

RealityTalk: voice-augmented reality elements for use in presentations

The ability for a speaker to request, embed, annotate, and manipulate textual and visual elements, with real-time speech-driven improvisational interactions, is an enriched speaking experience not only for the audience, but for the speaker as well.

Previous projects have already proposed other approaches to integrate live augmented reality, either through completely manual operation or through gestures or other kinds of physical interactions. Research developed by professionals from the University of Calgary, Canada, positioned itself in this scenario with a different purpose: to base interactions with the audiovisual interface on the speaker’s speech.

For this, they developed a system called RealityTalk, supported by voice recognition, to follow a logic similar to that of virtual assistants or voice controls that some devices already integrate.

The possibilities offered by this proposal are interesting: display titles at the precise moment that a concept or idea is highlighted, present graphics just when a figure is alluded to or display supporting or reference images at the right moment.

During their tests with the created tool, the Calgary researchers analyzed 177 videos of existing video-edited augmented presentations, proposing on them interaction techniques and design space. Its performance was validated by carrying out a study with users, who confirmed that the proposed method with RealityTalk can favor the realization of presentations with augmented reality supports, by improving the performance of the narration with real-time management of the visual supports that it provides. accompany.

An extensive gallery of demos processed through this system, available as videos and images, can be reviewed on the project’s official website. Also, there is a report of this investigation, in which technical aspects of the technology presented are detailed.