Prepare your return to school with original software and get Windows 10 valid for life for only 12.5 euros

Preparing to go back to can be complicated, but thanks to the SuperCDK.com offers we will have it a little easier, since we will be able to get software valid for life at very affordable prices. All the software offered by SuperCDK.com also has free support, so if we have any kind of doubt or problem we can solve it by contacting their team of experts.

If you need to activate your copy of Windows 10, want to make the leap to Windows 11, or simply need to get the latest version of Microsoft Office but your budget does not allow you to access the retail versions don’t worry, OEM licenses are an excellent ally, since they are much cheaper and will allow you to enjoy all that software without any type of time limitation. Sounds good, right? Well, take a look at the offers you can get with the “MUY” coupon, which will give you a 30% discount.

How to take advantage of these back-to-school deals

We only have to click on each product that we want to buy, follow the automated purchase process, enter the coupon “MUY” (without quotes) in the corresponding box before making the payment and that’s it. It is important that you bear in mind that, in order to receive the licenses that you have purchased, you must be registered as a user, since these will be sent to the email address that we have used. The registration process is very simple, and it will not take you more than a minute.

Once we have completed the order and made the payment, we will receive the licenses that we have purchased in our email address. The shipment of the products is very fast, and usually it does not take more than a few minutes. When we have the licenses we can use them to activate the products with which they are associated. This is important and needs to be taken into account, as a Windows 10 license can activate Windows 10, but will not be able to activate a Windows 10 Pro installation.

If we have bought a Windows license and we want to use it to activate an existing installation, it is very easy, we just have to press the Windows key and type “See if Windows is activated.” We go to the first result, click on change the product key and enter the license that we just bought in the pop-up window that will appear. Once we have finished, we click on “next” and let the activation complete, it will not take more than a few seconds. Ready, we already have our Windows activated, and we will begin to enjoy all the advantages of the original software.

We can also use the license during the Windows installation process, in case we have decided to do a clean installation and start from scratch. We can enter it when the installation process asks us, which is the easiest and most recommended, or wait for the installation to finish and enter it manually following the process that we have indicated in the previous paragraph.

Now also, in addition to the offers on Windows 10, Windows 11 and Microsoft Office licenses, we have some special offers with a 15% discount if you use the coupon “MUY15”, again without the quotes. If you want to update your keyboard and/or your headphones, these are the proposals: