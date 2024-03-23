prepare the popcorn! these are all the disney+ premieres that arrive in april

After the beating of Easter, after having come on a trip and having visited our closest relatives, what better way to relax on your sofa enjoying a good dose of movies and series? Disney+ has distributed the new releases that will arrive in April, with diverse content that will appeal to both the little ones in the house and the older ones. So fill your pantry with bags of popcorn because we have entertainment for you for a while.

New month, new releases and new price increase. Disney+ adds to the increase in the cost of your rates, just as other streaming applications have done, but, as compensation, it will delight its members with a large batch of movies and series with a priority focus on animation lovers , but also to fans of documentaries, which have become so fashionable lately. Thus, we share with you all the news for the month of April .

The animation coming to Disney+

The mouse house wanted to hurry up and, before the Easter holidays begin, it already has on the table all the content that it will add to its catalog in the month of April, so take note to write down the most notable titles and add them to your favorites list. If you don’t have an active subscription yet, you can access it from this link .

First of all, we begin with the arrival of the recently released Wish: The Power of Wishes in theatres , which can be seen starting April 3. In this new plot owned by Walt Disney Animation Studios we will follow the experiences of Asha in the magical kingdom of Roses, who makes a wish so hard that a cosmic force called Star answers her. Together they will face the villain Magnificent King to save the town’s citizens.

The next addition corresponds to a miniseries called Iwájú , which will land on Disney+ on April 10. In this production we will be located in the futuristic city of Lagos, Nigeria, which brings important themes of society to the arrival of adulthood. Young Tola and her best friend Kole, a technology expert, will discover secrets and dangers hidden in their different worlds.

On the other hand, for fans of the world of manga and anime, The Fable and Ranger Reject arrive on Disney+ on April 6 and 7 respectively. In the first, an assassin named Fable receives combat practice in his childhood, killing several targets, but will be forced to go into exile to adapt to the town’s customs. The second is a Japanese adaptation that draws heavily on Power Rangers and whose story will be extracted from manga comics to be shown on the streaming application.

In addition, Bluey , one of the most watched children’s series on Disney+, comes loaded with a new episode called El Cesto Phantom, which premieres on April 7 and a long-running special, El Cartel , which is scheduled for April 14. .

More movies, series and documentaries

If what you like is reality, the Lisa Vanderpump Mansion show arrives for the first time on April 1.

Documentaries are on the rise and this is demonstrated by Disney+ with the inclusion of new episodes in Tráfico Illegal with Mariana van Zeller starting April 10; Sacred Ground: The Story of Piney Woods College starting April 12 and two new seasons of National Geographic’s Mayday: Air Disasters starting April 3.

On April 10 we will have a feature film from 1998 titled Always Love , starring Sandra Bullock as the protagonist, where infidelities and new love stories will be the key points of this romantic comedy.

Finally, on April 26, Thank You, Good Night: The Story of Bon Jovi , a four-part series that chronicles the epic past and uncertain future of the famous rock ‘n roll singer, will be added.