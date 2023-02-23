Prepare for battle on your iPhone! Call of Duty: Warzone will arrive on iOS after its announcement

- Advertisement -

The well-known and popular video game in the gaming community will now arrive in its mobile version Call of Duty: Warzone for iOS, being a change from the already established mobile game. The battle royale shooter will be available free-to-play and remember you can try it on Windows PC, PlayStation and Xbox. Although, now you can also enjoy it from your iPhone and iPad to play this new Warzon Mobile. You will soon enjoy iOS with your devices.

Call of Duty: Warzone is coming to iPhone and iPad

On the game’s official website there is now a direct link to the iOS App Store. However, this game will not be available for download at the moment, you will only have the opportunity to pre-order it before launch. The game is expected to arrive without delay on May 15, 2023. The game has such an impact on the gaming community that even Call of Duty: Warzone was announced at one of Apple’s specialized gaming events where it was reported by the press. .

Over the past year, Activision revealed the arrival of Call of Duty: Warzone for all mobile devices. Since that announcement, the company indicated that this would be a game with a “AAA mobile experience” for players on the move. Already developers are running natively on devices thanks to “cutting-edge technology.” The game will have all kinds of events and content for those who are mobile players.