Prepare for battle on your iPhone! Call of Duty: Warzone will arrive on iOS after its announcement

Published on

By Brian Adam
The well-known and popular video game in the gaming community will now arrive in its mobile version Call of Duty: Warzone for iOS, being a change from the already established mobile game. The battle royale shooter will be available free-to-play and remember you can try it on Windows PC, PlayStation and Xbox. Although, now you can also enjoy it from your iPhone and iPad to play this new Warzon Mobile. You will soon enjoy iOS with your devices.

Call of Duty: Warzone is coming to iPhone and iPad

On the game’s official website there is now a direct link to the iOS App Store. However, this game will not be available for download at the moment, you will only have the opportunity to pre-order it before launch. The game is expected to arrive without delay on May 15, 2023. The game has such an impact on the gaming community that even Call of Duty: Warzone was announced at one of Apple’s specialized gaming events where it was reported by the press. .

Over the past year, Activision revealed the arrival of Call of Duty: Warzone for all mobile devices. Since that announcement, the company indicated that this would be a game with a “AAA mobile experience” for players on the move. Already developers are running natively on devices thanks to “cutting-edge technology.” The game will have all kinds of events and content for those who are mobile players.

The integrated technology of Call of Duty 2.0 pushes Warzone Mobile to the limit to be able to work with social options with friends and chat channels, XP, weapons inventories and other aspects with Battle Pass while respecting the full game experience.

In the words of the developers Call of Duty: Warzone on mobile was thought of as a total experience on the glass and with a promising future with “different events, game lists and specific content”, also highlighting the control customization options that will provide comfort to all new and old players.

The official App Store site that shows the game indicates that it will be entirely portable and, above all, highlighting, once again, customizable. Again the customizable controls are highlighted, in addition to also naming the great graphic quality that they will have.

Remember that you can pre-order Warzone Mobile on iPhone and iPad from the App Store. Once the game is released, it will be automatically downloaded to your device. It should also be remembered that the other mobile game of Call of Duty is available on the App Store. Lastly, Warzone Mobile is most likely not coming to Mac and Apple TV

