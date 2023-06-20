Premieres the week of June 12, 2023 on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+, SkyShowtime and more

- Advertisement -

Little by little the month of June 2023 and for the second week they are already known premieres that the different streaming video platforms that currently exist in Spain have planned. We show you the most interesting that we believe you should not miss among the series and movies that land in the different catalogs that each one of them has.

Let’s start with a movie this time. This lands on Netflix on June 16 and is Tyler Rake 2. Under the skillful pen of Joe Russo, who also wrote the script for the original installment, the plot of this second installment continues to explore the dangerous and dizzying adventures of the mercenary, who, despite having survived his last mission, still faces challenges. older in this installment. Chris Hemsworth’s return to the title role has generated a huge buzz among fans of the action genre, promising an explosive and exciting creation that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Among the series, the premiere at stands out. From the final installment of the second season of Abbott College. It opens on June 14 and the comedy -which has already collected a large number of awards- threatens to continue doing its thing. This time the main plot takes place in the center itself and new characters will arrive that will make everything much more fun. There is no one missing from the cast of actors and this creation is an excellent way to spend an afternoon in front of the television.

The rest of the releases for the week of June 12, 2013

Next, we show you the most striking among the series and films that are going to be released in the second week of June and that, therefore, we recommend that you do not miss them:

Netflix

Surrogate Mother: Season One Premieres June 14

Transformers: Earthspark: Season One Premiere June 15

Black Mirror: season six premiere on June 15

Black Clover: The Sword of the Wizard King: Premiere June 16

Prime Video

Dating Barcelona: premiere of the first season on June 13

The son: premiere on June 16

Mayans MC: Season 5 premieres June 13

How to Create a Sex Scandal: Season One Premieres June 13

The great sarao: premiere on June 16

SkyShowtime

Star Trek: Strange New World: Season 1 Premiere June 16

Movistar Plus+

Sing with a Spark of Harmony: Premiere June 13

Rapa: premiere of the second season on June 15

fantastic animals. Dumbledore’s Secrets: Premiere June 16

Outlander: season seven premiere on June 17

filming

You rent as you can: premiere of the second season on June 13

I have electric dreams: premiere on June 16

